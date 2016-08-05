* U.S. nonfarm payrolls jump 255,000 vs 180,000 forecast
* Data supports case for Fed rate hike this year
* Wall St hits record high on payrolls report lift
* European shares lifted by solid earnings
* Dollar rallies, drags gold lower
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Stocks and the dollar jumped on
Friday as investors cheered strong U.S. employment data which
boosted expectations of an acceleration in economic growth and
raised the probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike
this year.
Forecast-beating U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers, coming a day
after the launch of a Bank of England monetary easing package,
sent U.S. Treasury yields higher.
MSCI's world stocks index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, was up 0.59 percent, advancing for a
second straight day. The index added to gains as the U.S.
benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose to a record intraday high.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 255,000 in July as hiring
increased broadly after an upwardly revised 292,000 surge in
June, the U.S. Labor Department said. Economists had expected a
rise of 180,000.
"This is definitely a very solid report, and I think Fed
policymakers have to be very pleased with this," said Kathy
Jones, fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York.
Fed fund futures showed traders see close to even odds of a
rate hike by early 2017, a change from before the jobs report
when they saw little chance of a hike until well into next year.
Futures priced in an 18 percent chance the Fed will raise
rates at its policy meeting next month, up from 9 percent late
on Thursday.
The S&P 500 touched 2,182.33, its ninth record intraday high
since July. Financials, which benefit from rising interest
rates, led gains.
"We are going to need tech leadership and financial support
in order to stay higher," said JJ Kinahan, chief market
strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 163.2 points,
or 0.89 percent, to 18,515.25, the S&P 500 gained 16.06
points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,180.31 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 53.93 points, or 1.04 percent, to 5,220.18.
The S&P financial sector was up 1.8 percent.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1
percent at 1,344.81. Solid earnings from companies including
cement maker LafargeHolcim helped.
The dollar rallied to hit one-week peaks against the euro
and the Swiss franc and turned positive versus the
yen after the jobs data.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, was up 0.48 percent to 96.215.
The rallying dollar dragged commodities, including gold and
oil, lower.
Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which lift
the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
Spot gold prices were down 1.63 percent to $1,338.58
an ounce, on pace for the worst drop in more than three weeks.
Oil prices, which fell 1 percent earlier in the session,
steadied in late trading, as short-covering returned to support
the market.
Brent crude settled down 2 cents at $44.27 a barrel,
while U.S. crude settled down 13 cents at $41.80.
U.S. Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields, fell
across the board.
"The selloff in shorter-maturity bonds says the bond market
today thinks the Fed is likely to tighten sometime in the
immediate months ahead," said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment
officer at Fiera Capital Inc in New York.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit a
more than one-week high of 1.587 percent, while two-
and three-year yields hit one-week highs of 0.726
percent and 0.847 percent, respectively.
