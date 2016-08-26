(Adds Fischer comments, impact, investor quote; updates data)
* Yellen, Fischer comments on rate hike hit Wall Street
gains
* Dollar at 1-week high vs yen, euro
* Yellen tone seen slightly hawkish, but no timeline given
* Treasury prices extend losses
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. stocks gave up early gains
in choppy trading on Friday, hurt by a surging U.S. dollar as
investors grappled with the possible timing of an interest rate
hike after comments from several Federal Reserve officials,
including Chair Janet Yellen.
European stocks advanced, however, while oil steadied in a
volatile session and Treasury prices fell as investors across
asset classes parsed the details of Yellen's presentation,
markets' central focus of the week.
In her much-awaited speech at an international gathering of
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellen did not
indicate when the Fed might hike rates. But her comments
reinforced the view that such a move could come later this year.
The Fed has policy meetings scheduled in September, November
and December.
"The dollar's reaction was almost instantaneous - it rallied
pretty quickly off her hawkish comments," said Minh Trang,
senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara,
California.
"The overall takeaway, not just from Yellen but for the
week, is that all the Fed officials - the voter and no-voter
alike - have all taken a hawkish bent. The only downside I see
is that there are only three meetings left this year and time is
running out. Given the Fed's history, it's difficult to see them
hiking more than once this year."
In a mid-day interview on CNBC, the Fed's No. 2 policymaker,
Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, suggested that rate hikes were on
track for this year. U.S. stocks, which had been higher, then
fell.
"The Fed served notice that a rate hike is still a
possibility this year, and the markets had gotten a little
complacent," said Anthony Valeri, investment strategist for LPL
Financial in San Diego. "You're seeing the Treasury market and
stocks have an adjustment."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 96.46 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 18,351.95, the S&P 500 lost 9.94
points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,162.53 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 15.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,196.46.
The odds of a hike in September climbed to 30 percent from
21 percent on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Traders were pricing in a 60.2 percent chance of a hike in
December compared with the 51.8 percent on Thursday.
The greenback hit 1-week highs against the euro and
yen and was last up 0.51 percent at $95.264 versus a basket of
major currencies.
Oil prices seemed to stabilize despite reports of Yemeni
missiles hitting Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.
Brent crude futures were trading up 21 cents at
$49.88 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was
up 30 cents to $47.63 per barrel.
European stocks closed higher, with a late boost from
Yellen's remarks. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up
0.5 percent.
Euro zone government bond yields, including Germany's
10-year bond, fell after Yellen remained vague on
timing and were down overall on the day.
U.S. Treasuries slumped as investors evaluated whether the
Fed is likely to raise rates in September. The price of
benchmark 10-year notes fell, lifting yields to 1.61
percent.
