(Updates to close of European markets)
* U.S. shares fall, European shares erase gains after U.S.
ISM data
* Oil prices fall more than 3 pct on U.S. crude stocks data
* Dollar slips after ISM data casts doubt on U.S. economy
* Treasury yields little changed, Friday's jobs data awaited
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. shares edged lower,
European shares erased gains and the dollar dipped on Thursday
after a report showing weakness in U.S. manufacturing last month
added to uncertainty ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. jobs data,
while oil prices tumbled.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity fell to 49.4 in August, below
expectations of economists polled by Reuters for a dip to just
52.0, and showing the first contraction in manufacturing since
February.
The data weighed on sentiment amid an already nervous
investor environment ahead of Friday's U.S. employment report
for August. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said last
week that the central bank would consider the jobs data when
discussing when to next raise interest rates.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose, however, boosted by Charter
Communications, which was last up more than 4.5 percent
after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cable services company
was set to join the S&P 500 index.
Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs in August,
according to a Reuters poll of economists. Adding reasons for
the Fed to raise rates was data showing U.S. weekly jobless
claims were lower than expected at 263,000 last week.
European shares also lost ground after the weak U.S. ISM
data. Shares in the region had earlier climbed to two-week
highs.
"Both the lower oil prices and the ISM show weakness in the
economy," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris
Asset Management in New York. "There's fear that there's a
disconnect between what the Fed might do and what the data is
showing us."
Oil prices extended Wednesday's declines, with the market
focused for a second straight day on U.S. government data
showing a rise in U.S. crude stocks in the last week.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last up 0.55 points, or 0.13 percent, at 417.16.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 2.71
points, or 0.01 percent, at 18,398.17. The S&P 500 was
down 2.3 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,168.65. The Nasdaq
Composite was up 11.37 points, or 0.22 percent, at
5,224.59.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.08 percent, at 1,351.17.
Brent crude was last down $1.30, or 2.77 percent, at
$45.59 a barrel. U.S. crude was down $1.35, or 3.02
percent, at $43.35 per barrel.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, pulled back from
Wednesday's more than three-week high of 96.255 and was last
down 0.36 percent at 95.672 after the ISM data cast doubts on
the strength of the U.S. economy.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed, with the focus
remaining on Friday's U.S. jobs data. Benchmark 10-year yields
were last at late Wednesday's level, of 1.568
percent.
"Everybody's just waiting for the number tomorrow," said
Craig Bishop, RBC Wealth Management's lead strategist for U.S.
fixed income.
Spot gold touched $1,301.91 an ounce, its lowest in
more than two months, as investors awaited Friday's U.S.
employment data.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London, Dion Rabouin and
Karen Brettell in New York and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)