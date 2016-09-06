* Dollar fades after ISM services data
* U.S. stocks rebound from brief decline
* Oil prices lower after early spike
* Gold climbs on dimmed hopes for rate hike
(Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The dollar slumped on Tuesday
after data on the U.S. services sector fell well short of
expectations, while a gauge of global equity markets managed to
brush off a brief dip and hold near a one-year high.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
non-manufacturing activity fell to 51.4, its lowest level since
February 2010, from 55.5 the month before and well shy of the 55
estimate. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector,
which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic
activity.
Stocks on Wall Street briefly turned negative in the
wake of the data and MSCI's index of world shares
pared gains from an intraday high of 423.28, its highest level
in a year, before rebounding.
The dollar, down 1 percent against a basket of major
currencies, softened considerably, with the greenback on track
for its biggest drop since late July.
The services sector report also tamped down expectations for
a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September, with the
odds of a rate hike this month now at 18 percent, versus 21
percent on Friday, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
Expectations for December have also decreased to just above 50
percent.
Comments from several Fed officials in recent weeks had
increased the probability for a rate hike this year, but
expectations have declined since Friday's
weaker-than-anticipated U.S. payrolls report.
"When you pair that with data we got Friday, which was
non-farm payrolls, disappointing some, what it does is it starts
to kick back interest rate expectations past the September
meeting and even lowering them in December too," said John
Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Inc in Washington.
"You're seeing slightly softer data over the last couple of
trading sessions equals less likelihood the Fed will raise rates
at the meeting this month and with that comes a slightly weaker
dollar."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.7 points, or
0.12 percent, to 18,514.66, the S&P 500 gained 3.19
points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,183.17 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 18.89 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,268.78.
Stocks in Europe also pulled back after the data, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 closing down 0.4 percent, although
MSCI's index of world shares was last up 0.6 percent.
Financials, off 0.5 percent, which stand to benefit
from an increase in rates, were among the worst performers of
the 10 major U.S. sectors.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields sunk to a
two-week low of 1.536, and were last yielding 1.5391 percent, up
17/32 in price.
The disappointing data helped lift spot gold more
than 1 percent to $1,347.49 an ounce, after touching a high
$1,347.60 an ounce, its highest level since Aug. 19.
But despite the weaker dollar and low expectations for a
rate hike this month, oil prices were lower, with Brent
off 1.5 percent at $46.90 and U.S. crude down slightly at
$44.41 as hopes for quick action by producers to tackle a global
supply glut faded.
Oil prices had jumped earlier after Saudi Arabia and Russia
agreed on Monday to cooperate in world oil markets, saying they
will not act immediately but could limit output in the future.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)