By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 8 A gauge of global equity
markets fell modestly and the euro strengthened on Thursday
after the European Central Bank fell short of market
expectations as it offered few clues on an extension of its
bond-buying program.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank
was looking at options to enable it to pursue the money-printing
program, but maintained the March end-date for the plan,
disappointing investors who were looking for more immediate
action.
After a mixed bag of data over the past month in Europe,
including poor German industrial orders this week, many market
participants had speculated the ECB might take additional
actions in order to stimulate Euro Zone growth.
"Markets had a bit of an expectation built into it," said
Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
"Not getting what is expected is always going to be
disappointing, and that has sort of manifested itself a little
bit more in currency markets than it has in equity markets."
The euro gained ground after Draghi's comments,
hitting a two-week high of $1.1326 before paring gains to trade
up 0.12 percent at $1.125. The dollar touched a low of
94.465 against a basket of major currencies before rebounding to
trade up 0.1 percent at 95.054.
European shares closed lower, with the FTSEurofirst 300
off 0.38 percent at 1,374.26.
A 2.5-percent decline in shares of Apple weighed on
each of the three major U.S. stock indexes in the wake of its
annual event on Wednesday. The company also said it would not
release details on first-weekend sales of the newly announced
iPhone 7.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55.34 points,
or 0.3 percent, to 18,470.8, the S&P 500 lost 6.05
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,180.11 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 28.37 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,255.55.
MSCI's all-country world index declined 0.33
percent after touching a 13-month high in the prior session.
German government bond yields extended earlier gains, up 6.2
basis points on the day at minus 0.07 percent after
hitting a high of minus 0.054 percent. U.S. Treasury yields also
rose, with benchmark 10-year Treasury notes down
14/32 in price to yield 1.587 percent, from 1.539 percent late
on Wednesday.
The focus will now begin to shift to the U.S. Federal
Reserve two-day policy meeting on September 21-22 as investors
look for clues on the timing of a rate hike. Expectations are
for the Fed to hold rates unchanged despite another round of
strong labor market data on Thursday.
Oil shares surged after U.S. inventory data showed a
surprisingly large drawdown in crude stocks as imports into the
U.S. Gulf Coast slid last week due to Tropical Storm Hermine.
Brent crude was up 3.6 percent at $49.69, after
hitting a peak of $49.93, U.S. crude was last up 4.4 percent at
$47.51 after hitting a one-week high of $47.58, marking the
highest level since Aug. 26 for both.
