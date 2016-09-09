* German exports post steepest drop in nearly a year
* North Korea conducts its largest nuclear test to date
* Increasingly risky to delay U.S. rate hike -Fed's
Rosengren
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Stocks across the globe fell
the most since June on Friday, weighed by comments from Federal
Reserve officials that lifted bets on an interest rate hike and
after German trade data cast doubt on the strength of the euro
zone's largest economy.
German exports fell sharply in July, shrinking the overall
trade surplus for the fourth consecutive month - something not
seen since 1992.
The euro peaked for the day shortly after the German data
and later dipped below $1.12, while the benchmark U.S.
Treasury yield touched its highest in 11 weeks.
Stocks on Wall Street were hit after Boston Federal Reserve
President Eric Rosengren said "risks to the forecast are
becoming increasingly two-sided," meaning that while a slowdown
overseas remains a concern, the U.S. economy has proved
resilient and could even overheat if Fed policy remains
unchanged for too much longer.
"This is more about central banks than anything else;
there's a rising expectation of inflation as well as what seems
to be a modest shift within central banks for a little bit
steeper yield curve," said Jason Pride, director of investment
strategy at Glenmede in Philadelphia, which manages more than
$30 billion in assets.
He said the more than 1 percent decline in U.S. stocks
doesn't mean the market can't handle a small rate hike or that
there is concern about the state of the U.S. economy.
Geopolitical jitters added to the sour mix after North Korea
conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test and said it had
mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile,
ratcheting up a threat that its rivals and the United Nations
have been powerless to contain.
At 1:25 p.m. ET (1725 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 269.11 points, or 1.46 percent, to 18,210.8, the
S&P 500 had lost 36.65 points, or 1.68 percent, to
2,144.65 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 95.92
points, or 1.82 percent, to 5,163.56.
Europe's FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading shares
closed down 1.05 percent, and was 1.4 percent on the week.
MSCI's global stocks gauge dropped
1.6 percent, the most since late June, while an index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.4
percent after touching a 13-month high on Thursday.
Japan's Nikkei closed flat after pulling back
earlier on reports of the North Korean nuclear test
. It was up 0.2 percent for the week.
HAWKISH COMMENTS
The U.S. dollar rose after Rosengren's remarks ratcheted
expectations of a near-term increase in U.S. interest rates.
"Those hawkish comments from Rosengren helped the dollar.
Also, in general, the probability of a September hike has gone
up a bit," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at Credit
Agricole in New York.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.4 percent to 95.41.
The euro fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.1216.
U.S. Treasury yields rose, with long-dated maturities
reaching more than two-month highs, in line with Japanese
government bonds, after reports suggested the Bank of Japan is
considering measures to cut short- to medium-term yields, while
lifting those of long-term debt.
The U.S. Treasury market has been moving in tandem with JGBs
over the last six months, analysts said, since Japanese
investors of late have been the biggest buyers of U.S.
government debt.
The U.S. yield curve reached its steepest level since mid
July, with the spread between the 10-year and the 2-year yields
at 88 basis points, a move driven by the jump in longer-dated
borrowing costs.
Oil prices pulled back after surging more than 4 percent on
Thursday. Brent fell 3.4 percent to $48.29 a barrel,
still up 3.1 percent this week, and U.S. crude retreated
3.1 percent to $46.12.
Gold was last at $1,331 an ounce, down 0.5 percent on
the day but still up 0.5 percent this week, the biggest weekly
gain in six.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Dion Rabouin; Editing
by Nick Zieminski)