* Wall St stocks up, partly reverse sharp Friday slide
* European stocks cut loss in half
* U.S dollar index softens, crude prices turn positive
(Updates with U.S. markets, changes dateline from previous
LONDON)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S stock prices were slightly
higher at midsession Monday after a Federal Reserve policymaker
expressed caution about the need to raise U.S. interest rates,
though European and Asian equities finished lower after the
biggest fall on Wall Street since June on Friday.
Federal Reserve officials have raised the chances of another
interest rate rise this year in the past few weeks and the
European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have also refrained from
further monetary policy easing recently, culminating in Friday's
revaluation of stocks after U.S corporate earnings fell for the
fifth straight quarter.
Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainerd is also due to make a
speech in Chicago later Monday, the last policy maker to speak
before next week's Fed policy meeting.
At 11:45 a.m. ET (1545 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 72.38 points, or 0.4 percent, to
18,157.83; the S&P 500 had gained 11.92 points, or 0.56
percent, to 2,139.73 and the Nasdaq Composite had added
43.52 points, or 0.85 percent, to 5,169.43.
A gauge of equities across major markets
fell 0.3 percent after losing 1.0 percent earlier. European
stocks were down 1.0 percent, cutting an earlier loss
in half.
U.S. stocks began to recover Monday morning after Atlanta
Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said current
economic conditions warrant a "serious discussion" of whether to
raise interest rates at next week's Fed meeting, also telling
reporters there was no "urgency" to act.
"Lockhart helped assuage fears that a rate hike in September
was imminent," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
U.S. DOLLAR YIELDS, OIL UP
The U.S. dollar slipped against the Japanese yen on Monday
as uncertainty surrounding the potential Federal Reserve rate
hike this month fueled a selloff in riskier currencies, while
speculation less monetary policy easing from the Bank of Japan
also helped the yen.
The greenback was last down 0.66 percent against the yen at
102 yen and was little changed against the euro at $1.123.
The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield turned higher
midsession Monday and hit a session high of 1.697 percent, the
highest since late June.
In commodities markets, crude oil prices turned positive
with traders citing a weaker U.S. dollar.
Brent crude futures were up 1.1 percent at $48.58 a
barrel, having recovered from a session low of $46.90, while
U.S. crude rose from an intraday low of $44.72 to trade
at $46.47, up 1.2 percent.
The biggest fall in U.S. crude oil inventories since 1999
last week, and hopes for a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia
on stabilizing crude output at this months OPEC meeting, have
helped to support oil prices in the past week
Adding to Monday's jittery markets mood, U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton fell ill at a Sept. 11
memorial ceremony and had been diagnosed with pneumonia.
Markets have generally assumed Clinton would win the
presidency and have not truly considered the implications, both
economic and for national security, should her rival Donald
Trump prevail.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Clive
McKeef)