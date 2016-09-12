* Wall Street stocks up, partly reverse sharp Friday slide
* European stocks halve earlier losses
* U.S. dollar index softens, crude oil gains
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S stock prices rose on
Monday after Federal Reserve policymakers expressed caution
about the need to raise U.S. interest rates, sharply cutting
into losses in European equities, but Asia finished lower,
tracking Wall Street's large decline on Friday.
The U.S. dollar fell as the Fed was seen less likely to
raise rates next week.
Federal Reserve officials had raised the chances of another
interest rate rise this year in the past few weeks and the
European Central Bank and Bank of Japan also refrained from
further monetary policy easing recently, culminating in Friday's
broad stocks sell-off and rise in bond yields.
But U.S. stocks began to recover Monday morning after
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said
current economic conditions warrant a "serious discussion" of
whether to raise interest rates at next week's Fed meeting, also
telling reporters there was no urgency to act.
"Lockhart helped assuage fears that a rate hike in September
was imminent," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
Stocks hit session highs after Federal Reserve governor Lael
Brainard, expected last week by some to abandon her stance and
open the door to higher rates, said Monday the Fed must be
careful not to remove stimulus too quickly.
Brainard used the plural "months" for how much more data she
wants to monitor, a key suggestion according to Brian Jacobsen,
chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"This doesn't mean November isn't in play, but you'd be hard
pressed to still believe a September hike is in the offing," he
said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 193.26 points,
or 1.07 percent, to 18,278.71, the S&P 500 gained 25.56
points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,153.37 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 68.37 points, or 1.33 percent, to 5,194.28.
A gauge of equities across major markets
turned positive following Brainard's remarks after having lost 1
percent earlier in the session. It recently traded flat on the
day. European stocks ended down 1 percent, cutting an
earlier loss in half.
The U.S. dollar hit a session low against the euro and yen
as Brainard's remarks further cut into expectations of a
tightening move from the Fed.
The greenback was last down 1 percent against the yen at
101.69 yen and was down 0.2 percent against the euro
at $1.1253.
The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield turned higher
mid-session Monday and hit a session high of 1.697 percent, the
highest since late June.
In commodities markets, crude oil prices turned positive,
with traders citing a weaker U.S. dollar and stronger U.S.
stocks.
Brent crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $48.35 a
barrel, having recovered from a session low of $46.90, while
U.S. crude rose from an intraday low of $44.72 to trade
at $46.27, up 0.85 percent.
The biggest fall in U.S. crude oil inventories since 1999
last week, together with hopes for a deal between Saudi Arabia
and Russia on stabilizing crude output at this month's OPEC
meeting, have helped to support oil prices in the past week.
Adding to Monday's jittery markets mood, U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton fell ill at a Sept. 11
memorial ceremony and had been diagnosed with pneumonia.
Investors and traders have generally assumed Clinton would
win the presidency and have not truly considered the
implications, both economic and for national security, should
her rival Donald Trump prevail.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Additional reporting
by Sam Forgione, Barani Krishnan and Karen Brettell; Editing by
James Dalgleish)