* Dollar hits 8-month high on Fed comments, election odds
* ECB policy comments put pressure on euro
* Global equities lower but set for first weekly gain since
Sept.
* Yuan hits 6-year low, weighs on emerging markets
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 21 The dollar rose to its highest
since Feb. 3 against a basket of currencies on Friday as
investors increased bets on higher U.S. interest rates, while a
measure of world stocks looked set for its first weekly gain in
four weeks despite some soft U.S. corporate results.
On Wall Street, energy and healthcare stocks weighed on the
S&P 500 and Dow, but Microsoft at all-time highs kept the Nasdaq
in positive territory. A potential merger between AT&T and Time
Warner lifted the latter's shares to their highest in 15 years.
GE dampened sentiment after the conglomerate cut its
full-year revenue growth target and narrowed its profit
forecast. GE's weak report came on the heels of
lackluster results from heavyweights such as Verizon and
Travelers this week.
"If companies cannot beat estimates in this (low-rate)
environment, it raises the question of what will happen when the
Fed raises rates in December," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive
at Sarhan Capital.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.29 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 18,136.06, the S&P 500 lost 2.25
points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,139.09 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 10.31 points, or 0.2 percent, to
5,252.14.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.4 percent and the pan-European STOXX
600 index closed a hair lower. World stocks, as measured by
MSCI's world index, were still on track for their first
week of gains since September.
In currencies, the euro hit a seven-month low against
the dollar of $1.0858 following the European Central Bank's
decision to leave its ultra-loose policy unchanged on Thursday,
keeping the door open to more stimulus in December.
The dollar also was bolstered by comments from New
York Federal Reserve President William Dudley earlier this week
that the Fed was prepared to raise U.S. overnight interest
rates, and by decreasing likelihood of Donald Trump winning the
U.S. presidency.
"There have been some Fed comments where they sound like
they are ready to move in December, but also partly related is
the market view that a hike in December is much more likely if
Clinton wins," said Steven Englander, global head of foreign
exchange strategy at Citigroup in New York.
Traders are now pricing in a 70-percent chance the Fed will
raise rates in December, up from 64 percent two weeks ago,
according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
China's offshore yuan fell to its lowest against
the dollar in six years, pressuring the currencies and equity
shares of emerging market countries that rely on exporting to
the world's second largest economy.
MSCI's emerging markets index fell 0.4 percent.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged down modestly in
step with their European counterparts, pushing both yield curves
to their flattest level in a week, in the wake of Draghi's
comments about bond purchases.
"Draghi basically told people they could play in the long
end," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global
Holdings in New York.
Oil prices edged up but were set for their first weekly loss
since mid-September. Brent crude futures rose 0.7
percent while U.S. WTI crude futures gained 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong and Karen Brettell in New York and Alistair Smout in
London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)