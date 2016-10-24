* Oil prices down on restart of British oilfield, Iraq OPEC exemption

* Wall Street rises on flurry of deal activity

* With potential end of political impasse, Spain shares rally

* U.S. Treasury yields rise in line with global bonds

* U.S. dollar gains against yen (Updates with settled oil prices; adds dollar gains vs. yen; updates prices throughout)

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK, Oct 24 Stock markets rose on Monday, with Wall Street touching a two-week high on several big deals and Europe led by a surge in Spain's IBEX index, while oil prices fell as much as 2 percent on news of the impending restart of Britain's Buzzard oilfield.

Merger and acquisition activity spurred Wall Street, headed by Saturday's announcement by telecommunications company AT&T Inc that it plans to buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4 billion in what would be the biggest deal in the world this year if approved by regulators.

"The deal activity suggests that companies are feeling positive about the prospects of the economy and that is encouraging," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Strong quarterly earnings also boosted investor confidence. Third-quarter earnings are expected to increase 1.1 percent after four consecutive quarters of contraction, according to Thomson Reuters data.

More than a third of the S&P 500 components are scheduled to report earnings this week, including heavyweights such as Apple and Boeing.

Oil started lower after Iraq said it wanted to be exempt from an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries deal to cut production.

Prices fell further, as much as 2 percent, before recovering slightly on news that the North Sea field will restart on Tuesday or Wednesday.

U.S. crude had slid below $50 per barrel, which triggered technical selling.

Brent was down 23 cents, or 0.44 percent, at $51.55 a barrel by 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled 33 cents lower at $50.52 after hitting a session low at $49.62 - the first time since Oct. 18 that WTI had traded below $50.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 84.13 points, or 0.46 percent, to 18,229.84, the S&P 500 gained 10.05 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,151.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.84 points, or 0.91 percent, to 5,305.24.

AT&T and Time Warner extended losses, down 1.85 percent and 2.64 percent, respectively. Wall Street signaled skepticism that AT&T would secure the government approvals needed to carry out its acquisition.

TD Ameritrade said it would buy privately held Scottrade Financial Services in a deal valued at $4 billion. And little-known China Oceanwide Holdings Group pledged $3.8 billion in a deal to take control of U.S. insurer Genworth Financial.

Spain's IBEX index led gains in Europe on signs that 10 months of political deadlock could end. The impasse has paralyzed government in one of the countries worst-hit by the euro zone's debt crisis.

Conservative leader Mariano Rajoy was on course to secure a second term in power for his People's Party after the Socialists agreed to abstain in a confidence vote this week.

"In the very short term, the formation of a government is good news for Spanish spreads," Rabobank analysts said in a morning note. "However, in the medium term Spain will still be left with a minority government that is likely to face an uphill struggle to pass any legislation."

The IBEX was up 1.27 percent, outstripping its German and French equivalents, which closed 0.47 percent and 0.36 percent higher, respectively.

U.S. Treasury yields lurched higher, in line with a rise in global bond yields, with traders seeing little action ahead of next week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Yields on benchmark German Bunds rallied from three-week lows, while UK bonds rose from one-week troughs.

The U.S. dollar hovered near a roughly nine-month high against a basket of major currencies and touched a one-week high against the yen on growing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in December. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Ethan Lou and Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)