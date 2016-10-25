* U.S. stocks off on earnings outlook; UK shares higher

* U.S. dollar index slips from multi-month high

* Oil prices down on higher dollar, but metals rise (Adds settled oil prices; updates US dollar index, other updates throughout)

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stocks fell on disappointing earnings reports on Tuesday, while the U.S. dollar slipped from multi-month highs after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney cast doubt on expectations for more monetary stimulus.

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent, with U.S. crude breaking below $50 per barrel for a second straight day, ahead of weekly data that could show a build in inventories.

On Wall Street, nine of the eleven sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 stock index were negative after poor earnings forecasts from some of the largest companies.

Some big names, including General Motors Co, Caterpillar Inc and 3M, all lost ground.

"We've had some mixed earnings today and the market right now is digesting earnings and positioning itself ahead of the Fed meeting next week," said Jeff Zipper, managing director for investments at Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in Palm Beach, Florida.

Another third of the S&P 500 are scheduled to report earnings this week, including heavyweights Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Boeing.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.95 points, or 0.23 percent, to 18,181.08, the S&P 500 lost 6.56 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,144.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.15 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,283.68.

The dollar was down 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies after touching an eight-month high.

Growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December had earlier boosted the dollar to its highest level in more than seven months against the euro and about three months against the yen.

When BoE policymakers meet next week to consider whether to cut interest rates, they will "undoubtedly" take sterling's weakness into account, BoE Governor Mark Carney told lawmakers on Tuesday.

"Carney's comments cast doubt on easing from Europe," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.

Sterling slumped to its lowest level since the Oct. 7 "flash crash" but recovered some of its losses on Carney's remarks. The pound was last down 0.45 percent.

In European stocks, mining companies rose 3.2 percent, lifted in part by mining company Anglo American , up 4.55 percent after its production update. Anglo is the top performing stock on Europe's STOXX 600 this year.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index extended gains, closing up 0.45 percent.

Germany's Dax turned slightly lower, ending down 0.04 percent, after hitting its highest level of the year. The closely-watched Ifo survey beat expectations, a day after purchasing manager numbers had done the same.

Metal prices surged, with zinc up 2.1 percent at $2,360.50, from an earlier three-week high of $2,376. It is up nearly 60 percent from January lows on worries about shortages.

Other commodity prices slipped, though, as many are priced in U.S. dollars. U.S. crude oil futures settled 56 cents lower at $49.96 per barrel, down 1.11 percent.

(Additional reporting by Pratima Desai in London, Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru, Sam Forgione in New York; editing by Clive McKeef and Nick Zieminski)