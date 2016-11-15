* Treasuries prices dip as stocks rise; energy shares jump
* U.S. dollar holds recent gains, index hovers near 100
* Oil gains near 6 percent, copper falls
(Updates prices, changes comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 15 Oil prices jumped nearly 6
percent on Tuesday on bets OPEC members will agree to cut
output, while stocks edged higher, led by technology shares that
had fallen recently.
Crude oil gains in post-settlement trade gave an extra boost
to energy shares, further lifting stock indexes on Wall Street.
The U.S. dollar index held above the 100 level and
touched an 11-month high, while Treasuries prices were little
changed with yields near multi-month highs.
The S&P 500 traded higher, led by recent decliners,
including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon
. Tech stocks had been sold off in favor of sectors with
lower valuations on the expectation of a spike in economic
growth.
The energy sector on the S&P was on track for its largest
gain since late September as the rally in crude futures
accelerated.
"Last week's rally was basically a digestion of (Donald)
Trump's win and now that we're past the digestion phase, the
market is taking a bit of a breather and is waiting to see what
lies ahead under a Republican government," said Mark Watkins,
regional investment manager at the Private Client Group at U.S.
Bank in Park City, Utah. He noted that the upward move in oil
also was giving stocks support.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.03 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 18,898.72, the S&P 500 gained 14.43
points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,178.63 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 62.52 points, or 1.2 percent, to 5,280.91.
The S&P 500 energy sector gained 2.5 percent.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.4 percent after
falling 7 percent over the previous four sessions.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
0.31 percent, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
ticked up 0.5 percent.
OIL JUMPS, GREENBACK PAUSES
Oil producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries are to meet on Nov. 30 and discuss output limits, and
hopes for a deal boosted prices. An outline deal was reached in
September but negotiations on the details are proving difficult,
officials say.
U.S. crude was up 5.9 percent at $45.86 a barrel and
Brent last traded at $47.06, up 5.9 percent on the day.
U.S. crude traded above its 14-day moving average for the
first time in three weeks.
"Clearly the market is now seeing increased chances of an
OPEC production cut," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
"There is doubtless considerable pressure to take action, as the
oversupply will not reduce itself."
Copper, which rallied nearly 20 percent over the
three weeks to Friday, fell 0.6 percent to $5,525.00 a tonne.
The dollar index was in and out of negative territory for
the day but remained near the 100 level and touched its highest
since December.
The greenback had support from data showing U.S. retail
sales rose more than expected in October, pointing to sustained
economic strength that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates next month.
The dollar's recent rally was in step with the surge in U.S.
yields as Trump's victory a week ago led traders to pile on bets
he and a Republican-controlled Congress would embark on tax cuts
and federal spending to boost the economy.
However, they could be offset by possible restrictions on
immigration and trade, which could hurt business activity,
analysts say.
"We don't know whether and in what form Trump will follow
through on what he campaigned on," said James Chen, head of
research at Gain Capital in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The euro edged down 0.10 percent against the dollar
to $1.0723, having strengthened as far as $1.0816, while the yen
weakened 0.8 percent to 109.22 per dollar.
Benchmark 10-year notes last slipped 3/32 in
price to yield 2.2331 percent, up from 2.222 percent on Monday.
Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,225.14 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,224.90 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Tanya
Agrawal and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore and Devika Krishna
Kumar and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski
and Dan Grebler)