* Wall Street stocks little moved in thin trading
* U.S. dollar, bonds, commodities in tight range before
holiday
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Dec 23 Key stock indexes around the
world were little changed on Friday, as were the U.S. dollar and
U.S. Treasury yields, in thin trading ahead of the Christmas
holiday weekend.
The U.S. dollar held steady against a basket of major
currencies, lingering about half a percent below a
14-year peak set earlier this week.
U.S. Treasury prices were slightly firmer in thin volumes as
investors made minimal moves in a holiday-shortened session.
Bonds showed little reaction to data showing that new U.S.
single-family home sales rose 5.2 percent on an annual basis in
November to the second highest pace since 2007, while consumer
sentiment hovered near a 13-year high this month.
"We're a little stronger, the curve is a little flatter, but
volume has been anemic," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate
strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Trading volumes have been muted this week, which is also the
last full week of trading this year. U.S. markets will be shut
for the Christmas holiday on Monday.
U.S. equity indexes were mixed and remained near their
Thursday closing levels, with the three major indexes on track
to post weekly gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which came close to the
20,000 mark earlier this week, looked set to record its seventh
straight weekly gain.
"With Christmas this weekend and New Year's just over a week
away, global stocks may meander between losses and gains as
investors strategize for 2017," said Lukman Otunuga, research
analyst at FXTM in Croydon, London.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.64 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 19,907.24, the S&P 500 lost 0.81
points, or 0.035825 percent, to 2,260.15 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 2.94 points, or 0.05 percent, to
5,450.36.
European stocks were mixed, with banks edging higher after
both Deutche Bank and Credit Suisse settled
investigations into U.S. mortgage securities sales.
A bailout for Italy's oldest bank, Monte dei Paschi, was
also approved as Italy's government looked to end a protracted
banking crisis that has gummed up the economy.
European shares closed little changed with an index
of Italian lenders up 0.64 percent.
While Monte dei Paschi shares were suspended from trading,
Italian government bond yields fell, with 10-year yields
slipping to 1.81 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
, which touched a five-month low on Thursday,
fell 0.48 percent, and was heading for a weekly drop of more
than 2.0 percent in a second consecutive week of declines.
Japan's Nikkei, closed for a holiday on Friday, was
up 0.1 percent for the week. The index has posted seven straight
weeks of gains, its longest winning streak since early 2013,
boosted by the yen's weakness in the face of a surging dollar.
Gold edged higher as the U.S. dollar retreated from a
14-year peak, tempting some buyers to take advantage of a near
10-month low in prices after six straight weeks of decline.
Crude oil futures slipped below $55 a barrel as higher
Libyan output threatened to counter some of the supply cuts
planned by OPEC and other producers.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Alex Lawler in
London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)