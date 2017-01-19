* Dollar gains against euro after ECB comments
* Wall Street falls ahead of Trump inauguration
* U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-week highs
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The dollar and U.S. Treasury
yields gained on Thursday after a batch of solid U.S. economic
data, while U.S. shares slipped as investors remained cautious
ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on
Friday.
Oil futures rallied from one-week lows after the
International Energy Agency said crude markets were tightening.
The S&P 500's energy index, however, traded lower.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 27/32 in
price to yield 2.49 percent, up from 2.39 percent late on
Wednesday. Yields had hit their highest since Jan. 3 after data
showed U.S. homebuilding rebounded in December and the number of
Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell
last week to a near 43-year low.
But the data was not enough to embolden U.S. equity
investors, who were holding fire ahead of the inauguration as
they wait to see if Trump will carry through on pro-business
promises such as tax cuts, fiscal stimulus and lighter
regulation that had sent stocks soaring after the election.
"We may give Trump the benefit of doubt in the first hundred
days," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA
Research. "But unless we see some legislation being passed
through Congress, this hype might turn into gripe and end up
being a trigger for the digestion of gains."
At 1:53PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 55.74 points, or 0.28 percent, to 19,748.98, the S&P 500
had lost 6.28 points, or 0.276422 percent, to 2,265.61
and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 9.81 points, or
0.18 percent, to 5,545.84.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent against a basket of major
currencies, boosted by the solid U.S. data and Federal Reserve
Chief Janet Yellen comments a day ago about a path of steady
interest rate increases, signaling economic strength. Yellen was
due to speak again on Thursday evening.
Trading in European equities and the euro was choppy after
ECB President Mario Draghi reaffirmed interest rates would stay
at current or lower levels for an extended period and that the
central bank was ready to increase or extend bond purchases if
the outlook worsens.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of European companies
closed down 0.12 percent after falling as much as 0.4 percent
earlier in the session.
The euro clawed back losses against the dollar in
choppy trade and was last up 0.06 percent after falling as much
as 0.4 percent after Draghi's comments.
The pound was up 0.3 percent at $1.2304 after a
wild few Brexit-fueled days that saw its biggest rise in decades
against the dollar and two of its heaviest slumps in months.
U.S. crude added 0.7 percent to $51.42 per barrel,
after shedding 2.67 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude
rose 0.6 percent to $54.28 after settling down 2.79 percent the
day before.
Gold was down 0.2 percent on track for his second day
of declines after falling as much as 0.7 percent.
