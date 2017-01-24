* S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs
* Dollar firms vs yen, euro
* U.S. bond yields rise as stocks regain shine
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Jan 24 Stocks rallied on Tuesday as
investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trump's
protectionist rhetoric and focused on encouraging economic data
and quarterly earnings reports.
The U.S. dollar firmed against the yen and euro after losses
in the wake of Trump's inaugural speech promising more trade
protectionism, while U.S. Treasury yields recovered from
Monday's slide.
MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in
46 countries, was up 0.53 percent, helped by signs of a revival
of economic activity around the world.
Japanese manufacturing showed the fastest expansion in
almost three years and a 5-1/2-year peak in French business
activity provided the latest proof of a nascent euro zone
recovery.
U.S. stocks recovered strongly after Monday's dip and the
S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs in a broad rally led by
gains in financial and technology stocks.
The advance comes as investors assess quarterly earnings
reports while seeking clarity on Trump's economic policies.
Trump signed executive orders on Tuesday to move forward
with construction of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota
Access oil pipelines, rolling back Obama administration
environmental actions in favor of expanding energy
infrastructure.
He also met with chief executives of the Big Three U.S.
automakers to push for more cars to be built in the United
States.
"He is coming out of the gate strong and he is doing a lot
of the things he said he would," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of
trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"On top of that, earnings aren't a disaster so far, so why
not - you've been stuck in a range and why not lift off to the
next level?"
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.86 points,
or 0.57 percent, to close at 19,912.71, the S&P 500
gained 14.87 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,280.07 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 48.01 points, or 0.86 percent, to
5,600.96.
IBM, up 2.8 percent, and Intel, up 2.3
percent, were among the top boosts to the S&P 500.
Yahoo rose 3.5 percent after the company reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue and said the
sale of its core internet business to Verizon should be
completed in the second quarter.
European earnings season got off to a rocky start with
profit warnings from BT Group and Aryzta sending
their shares sharply lower, but the weakness was offset by gains
in Italian financials and mining stocks.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.27 percent at 1,429.32.
The U.S. dollar rebounded against the yen and euro
, paring recent losses related to the change in U.S.
leadership, as bargain hunters stepped in and bought back the
currency still viewed as having the best economic outlook in the
developed world.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major rivals, was up 0.12 to 100.28.
The stronger dollar weighed on gold prices, which slipped
from a two-month peak. Spot gold was down 0.68 percent to
$1,209.11 an ounce.
U.S. Treasury debt yields rose as investors snapped up
equities on improved outlook on corporate profits, trimming
their safe-haven demand for bonds spurred by Trump's
protectionist trade stance.
The U.S. 10-year note was down 16/32 in price to
yield 2.460 percent, up from a yield of 2.401 percent late on
Monday.
Oil prices climbed ahead of weekly U.S. inventory data on
evidence the global market is tightening as lower production by
OPEC and other exporters drains stocks.
Brent crude settled up 21 cents, or 0.38 percent, at
$55.44 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled up 43 cents, or
0.82 percent, at $53.18.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)