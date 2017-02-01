* Fed leaves rates unchanged, releases rosy forecast
* Gauge of stocks around the world snaps 4-day fall
* Strong U.S. payrolls report boosts dollar, Treasury yields
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Stocks moved higher around the
globe and the dollar rose along with oil prices on Wednesday as
strong data suggested the global economy was picking up steam
and the Federal Reserve released an upbeat statement on the
health of the U.S. economy.
The Fed left rates unchanged in its first meeting since
President Donald Trump took office, but its relatively upbeat
outlook suggested it was on track to tighten monetary policy
this year.
The dollar reduced its gains after the Fed's decision but
remained 0.2 percent higher, also buoyed by strong
readings on U.S. employment and manufacturing data.
U.S. factory activity hit a more than a two-year high in
January and a private payrolls report shot past expectations.
"The market didn't get any new insights from the statement
as far as a trigger for a more hawkish Fed, and that is
prompting some minor profit-taking on the dollar, but there is
nothing in this Fed statement to change the bigger picture, from
our perspective, that underlying U.S. growth remains robust and
the Fed will hike 2-3 times over the next 12 months," said
Shahab Jalinoos, global head of FX strategy at Credit Suisse.
Wall Street stocks turned positive after the Fed's decision
on interest rates, but remained subdued as they headed towards
the close of U.S. trading.
The Nasdaq, which is more technology-heavy, was lifted by a
7-percent rise in Apple after the company's strong
earnings and iPhone sales.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.59 points, or
0.04 percent, to 19,872.68, the S&P 500 lost 2.33 points,
or 0.10 percent, to 2,276.54 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.31 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,636.09.
Both the pan-European FTSE 300 and the STOXX 600
indexes ended up around 0.8 percent.
Euro zone factories registered the fastest activity rate in
nearly six years, China's activity expanded for the sixth month
and Japanese manufacturing growth was the fastest in almost
three years.
"So far, momentum is pretty strong heading into 2017," said
Jacqui Douglas, Chief European Macro Strategist at TD
Securities. "But political risks are definitely one of the
biggest this year and, given the surprises we had through 2016,
it's really hard to tell what's in store."
The Nikkei added 0.56 percent and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.36 percent.
MSCI's index of emerging market bourses rose 0.65 percent.
That all combined to put MSCI's 46-country All World index
on pace to snap a four-day losing streak, though
the recent protectionist noises from Trump's team kept markets
jittery.
U.S. Treasury prices pared losses after the Fed's statement
with benchmark 10-year Treasury notes down 3/32 in
price to yield 2.47 percent, near their lowest yield of the day.
Prices had earlier slumped after payrolls processor ADP
showed strong jobs gains in January, raising expectations that
Friday's closely-watched government employment report will also
show strong growth.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show
employers added 175,000 jobs last month.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark,
settled up $1.22 a barrel at $56.80, supported by signs that
Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
are delivering on promised supply reductions. Oil prices had
briefly traded lower after a larger-than-expected build in U.S.
crude.
Gold slipped by 0.1 percent, retracing earlier losses
after the release of the Fed's statement.
