* Wall Street stocks fall, defensive sectors strongest
* Gold up, U.S. Treasury yields, dollar fall on Trump
comments
* Oil reverses gains after U.S. inventory data
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 12 The U.S. dollar turned lower
along with Treasury yields and stocks on Wednesday after U.S.
President Donald Trump said the dollar is getting too strong and
that he would prefer the Federal Reserve keep interest rates
low.
Major U.S. stock indexes expanded losses to end lower for
the day after the comments while gold futures rose. Trump, in an
interview with the Wall Street Journal, also said he would not
label China a currency manipulator.
"The market had a big reaction, but I think it was an
overreaction because (Trump) may just be hedging his bets by
making sure that the American public realizes he’s not backing
down on trade. It’s just that he may not think now is the right
time to brand China a currency manipulator," said Kathy Lien,
managing director, at BK Asset Management in New York.
"The dollar’s already under pressure, so I think any excuse
for further pressure is likely to bring the greenback even
lower. ”
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six other major currencies, was down 0.5
percent at its lowest since late March.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent against the yen,
which is a favorite in uncertain times due to Japan's position
as the world's largest creditor nation. The dollar fell 1.2
percent against the yen on Tuesday.
U.S. Treasury yields fell, with benchmark yields hitting a
near five-month low due to Trump's comments favoring low
interest rates. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
were 3 basis points lower at 2.268 percent after hitting 2.259
percent, which was the lowest since Nov. 17.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.44 points,
or 0.29 percent, to end at 20,591.86, the S&P 500 lost
8.85 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,344.93 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 30.61 points, or 0.52 percent, to
5,836.16.
On Wall Street, defensive sectors were the biggest gainers
in keeping with preferences for safety.
While a weaker dollar would help profits at multinational
companies, stocks turned lower after Trump's comments, as he
added "another wild card," according to Peter Tuz, president of
Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“We all know markets like fairly stable situations," said
Tuz. "Is this just another offhand comment from Donald Trump or
does it really mean something and is it the start of a policy
that you’ll see introduced soon?”
Gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,281.20 an ounce, after
jumping 1.6 percent on Tuesday.
Trading Wednesday was also heavily influenced by rising U.S.
tensions with Russia, North Korea and Syria after U.S. missile
strikes in Syria last week and the moving of U.S. warships
toward the Korean Peninsula.
Investor optimism had briefly improved during a joint press
conference in Moscow held by U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson and Russia's Foreign Minister but the signs of
optimism ebbed afterwards as it became clear officials did not
seem any closer to agreement on Syria.
Oil prices ended lower after reversing earlier gains due to
a report on U.S. crude stockpiles. Oil futures turned negative
after eight straight sessions of gains on the U.S. inventory
data suggesting persistent oversupply.
Global benchmark Brent crude settled down 0.7
percent at $55.86 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled down
0.5 percent at $53.11.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Dion Rabouin and Lewis
Krauskopf in New York, Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and
Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Alison Williams and James
Dalgleish)