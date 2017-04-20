(Updates with U.S. markets, changes comments, dateline from
previous LONDON)
* Wall St boosted by earnings
* Euro shorts close positions, traders say
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 20 The euro and stocks on major
markets recovered on Thursday as a market-friendly presidential
candidate held the lead ahead of Sunday's first-round election
in France, while the yen and U.S. Treasury prices weakened.
Former French finance minister, Emmanuel Macron, remained
atop the polls for Sunday's French vote, but the election is
still a four-way battle in the first round on April 23. Should
Macron rank first or second in Sunday's poll, he is seen easily
winning the run-off vote on May 7 after remaining candidates are
eliminated.
However, after surprises in last year's U.S. election and
the UK Brexit referendum, voter indecision and low voter turnout
could catch markets wrong-footed yet again.
France's CAC stock index jumped 1.7 percent on its
strongest daily performance since March 1.
On Wall Street, stocks rose as traders continued to bet on a
strong earnings reporting season. Profits at S&P 500 index
companies are estimated to have risen 11.1 percent in the first
quarter.
"As we see a steady stream of earnings, on balance the
season has been better and that's helping the market today,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities
in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.16 points,
or 0.49 percent, to 20,503.65, the S&P 500 gained 10.19
points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,348.36 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 32.61 points, or 0.56 percent, to 5,895.65.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.25
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.49 percent.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.65 percent. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed 0.7 percent higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost
0.01 percent.
EURO JUMPS
Currency traders said short-term players were closing out
positions taken in anticipation of euro weakness before the
French election, emboldened by the steady stream of polls
confirming that centrist Macron would lead returns on Sunday.
"Short euro is still one of the larger positions out there.
No risk on the table means take some of that off," said BMO
strategist Stephen Gallo.
"(But) there is still no fundamental reason for the euro to
be rising here."
The U.S. dollar index fell 0.29 percent, with the
euro up 0.56 percent to $1.0769.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.34 percent versus the greenback
at 109.25 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2828, up 0.40 percent on the day.
Oil prices fell further after Wednesday's steep losses, with
rising U.S. production weighing against comments from leading
Gulf oil producers that an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts was
likely.
U.S. crude rose 0.1 percent to $50.49 per barrel and
Brent was last at $53.03, up 0.19 percent on the day.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors waited on the results
from the French election, after the 10-year yield earlier failed
to break below key technical resistance at 2.19 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 12/32 in price
to yield 2.2445 percent, from 2.202 percent late on Wednesday.
Spot gold added 0.2 percent to $1,281.27 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures percent to $1,283.40 an ounce.
Copper rose 1.43 percent to $5,635.50 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru, Libby
George and Patrick Graham in London, and Karen Brettell in New
York)