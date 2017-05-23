* Oil prices inch up on supply cut expectations
* European stocks climb after upbeat data
* Wall Street rises as Trump federal budget plan released
* Sterling subdued after Manchester attack
(Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, May 23 Oil prices inched up on Tuesday
on expectations of a supply cut, and Wall Street ticked higher
as a U.S. federal budget proposal called for slashing healthcare
programs and boosting military spending.
U.S. Treasury bond yields hovered near session highs after a
solid 2-year debt auction while shares across the euro zone
closed higher on strong growth data.
Businesses across the euro zone were on their strongest run
since 2011, according to IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing
Managers' Index for May. It matched the previous month's 56.8,
its highest since April 2011. A reading above 50 indicates
growth.
"It's a very good result and it's broad-based. We've got a
good pace of growth here. The fact we have maintained this high
level in May is great news for second-quarter GDP," said Chris
Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.25
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.02 percent.
Sterling was subdued after reports showing sluggishness in
the UK economy and a suicide bombing at a pop concert in
Manchester that killed 22 people and wounded dozens.
"Increasingly the markets are just more and more numb to
these. As bad as they are and as horrific as they are, the
market immediately looks through these things and uses these as
buying opportunities more than anything else,” said Brad
Bechtel, managing director FX at Jefferies in New York.
The pound was last down 0.2 percent at $1.2972.
Oil prices rose slightly in volatile trading as expectations
of an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts and another drop in U.S.
crude inventories offset a White House proposal to sell half the
country's petroleum reserves.
U.S. crude oil futures settled at $51.47 per barrel,
up 34 cents or 0.66 percent. Brent was last at $54.19,
up 0.59 percent.
Investors were parsing President Donald Trump's first full
budget plan, released on Tuesday, which calls for an increase in
military and infrastructure spending but also a raft of cuts,
including healthcare and food assistance.
"People will keep an eye on any sort of indication of
corporate tax reform as well as infrastructure spending," said
Nadia Lovell, U.S. equity strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank
in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.35 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 20,940.18, the S&P 500 gained 3.84
points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,397.86 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.14 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,132.48.
Trump's budget in its current form is unlikely to be
approved by Congress, which will craft its own tax and spending
plans.
Treasury debt yields retreated slightly from their session
highs after solid demand at a $26 billion auction of a new
two-year note issue, the first part of the $88 billion in
coupon-bearing government debt supply this week.
The benchmark 10-year yield <US10YT=RR > was last at 2.278
percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Monday.
The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies
as its worst week of losses in a year drove some profit taking,
and investors turned their attention to Wednesday's release of
the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting earlier this
month.
The index rose 0.31 percent after falling to a more than
six-month low on Monday.
In Greece, short-dated government bond yields
rose sharply and banking stocks fell after euro zone finance
ministers failed to agree debt relief for Greece with the
International Monetary Fund and did not release new loans to
Athens.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Cable and Abhinav Ramnarayan
in London, George Georgiopoulos in Athens, Roberta Rampton in
Washington and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Richard Leong and Julia Simon
in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)