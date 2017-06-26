* Huge sell order pushes gold futures to six-week low
* Dollar ticks up after touching 1-wk low vs euro; yen falls
* U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments decline in May
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 26 Nestle's jump to a record high
boosted European stocks and helped buoy a global index on
Monday, while the U.S. dollar was close to recent lows and the
U.S. yield curve flattened after soft capital goods data.
Stocks were volatile on Wall Street, with technology going
from top gainer to top decliner and defensive sectors emerging
as the best performers.
A massive trade in gold futures as Europe opened for trading
dragged the contract to a six-week low.
European shares rose the most in five sessions as banks
rallied after Italy reached a deal to wind up two failed
regional lenders. Nestle jumped after an activist
investor urged changes at the world's largest food company.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.41
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.20 percent.
Bank stocks rose after an agreement in which Italy's
largest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, will take on the
remaining good assets of collapsed Popolare di Vicenza and
Veneto Banca.
But across the Atlantic, new orders for key U.S.-made
capital goods unexpectedly fell in May and shipments also
declined, suggesting a loss of momentum in the manufacturing
sector halfway through the second quarter.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.28 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 21,440.04, the S&P 500 gained 4.03
points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,442.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.06 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,256.19.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.79 percent.
The best performing sectors on the S&P 500 were telecoms and
utilities, so-called bond proxies because of their relative
higher yield and lower volatility.
"The bond market is signaling an economic slowing," said
Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in
Chicago, pointing to a flatter yield curve.
"That's why you're seeing defensive names (in stocks) like
utilities do well because equity investors are buying more in
line with what that bond market is saying."
Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell after the soft new
capital goods orders data. The yield curve has flattened in the
past month as Federal Reserve speakers including New York Fed
President William Dudley have indicated further monetary policy
tightening is likely even as economic data disappoints.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price
to yield 2.1352 percent, from 2.144 percent late on Friday.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
fell to 93.1 basis points, the flattest since
late 2007. It was last at 94.1 basis points.
The U.S. dollar fell against the euro after the
weaker-than-expected data, but buyers came in support of the
greenback after it hit a more than one-week low.
The dollar index rose 0.19 percent, with the euro
down 0.13 percent to $1.1177.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.57 percent versus the greenback
at 111.90 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.2718, up 0.02 percent.
U.S. crude rose 1.02 percent to $43.45 per barrel
and Brent was last at $45.92, up 0.83 percent on the
day.
U.S. oil is still set for a near 20 percent drop in the
first half of the year.
Investors in U.S. crude futures and options increased their
bets against any future further rise in prices, as the number of
U.S. oil rigs in operation hit its highest in over three years.
“U.S. production could jump to 10, maybe 10.5 million
barrels a day by the end of the year, and when you add Libya,
Nigeria and North Sea production that will negate the Saudi-led
cuts," said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. U.S. output has
steadily grown to around 9.35 million barrels per day.
The rise in supplies threatens efforts by the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to reduce
global oil inventories with production cuts.
Gold tumbled to its lowest price in nearly six weeks as a
large sell order hit sentiment on Monday, though losses were
limited by political uncertainty around the world.
The sale of 1.85 million ounces of gold and 5,000 ounces of
silver in a short time was behind the fall in prices, said
Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS in Switzerland.
Spot gold dropped 1.2 percent to $1,241.94 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures fell 1.05 percent to $1,243.20 an
ounce.
Copper rose 0.02 percent to $5,801.50 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Julia Simon and Sam
Forgione in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)