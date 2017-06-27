(Updates prices, adds reaction to U.S. Senate postponing health
vote)
* U.S. yields rise with European debt after ECB's Draghi
comments
* Trump agenda in focus as U.S. Senate delays healthcare
vote
* Yellen says some assets are rich, Fed has eye on inflation
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 27 The euro rallied against the
U.S. dollar on Tuesday after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi fueled market expectations the ECB will reduce
stimulus later this year, while the dollar's weakness helped
lift crude prices.
The dollar weakened further and stocks fell after a planned
U.S. Senate vote on a healthcare revamp bill was postponed,
while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said asset valuations
are somewhat rich.
The delay in the healthcare vote sent U.S. stocks to session
lows as it brought back worries about the time table of
President Donald Trump's business-friendly agenda. More time
spent on healthcare pushes back the discussion on a tax reform
eagerly eyed by investors.
The euro hit a 10-month high versus the greenback at $1.1349
in afternoon trading in New York, but most of the move came
earlier after Draghi, speaking to a conference in Portugal, said
the ECB could adjust its policy tools as economic prospects
improve in Europe.
"Just the fact that the ECB is considering their options
right now is considered to be a hawkish signal," said Sireen
Harajli, FX strategist at Mizuho in New York.
The dollar index fell 1.09 percent, with the euro
up 1.5 percent to $1.1347.
But the Japanese yen weakened 0.26 percent versus the
greenback at 112.14 per dollar.
Sterling was last trading at $1.2824, up 0.82 percent
on the day.
The dollar weakness helped boost crude futures prices,
though the backdrop of a long-standing supply glut kept gains in
check.
U.S. crude rose 2.07 percent to $44.28 per barrel
and Brent was last at $46.73, up 1.96 percent on the
day.
Tim Evans, Citi Futures' energy futures specialist, said in
a note that oil's move was "a technical correction after the
declines of the past five weeks" helped along by boosts from a
weaker dollar and forecasts for a weekly draw in U.S. crude
inventories.
On Wall Street, bank stocks helped limit losses in
technology shares, which extended after the healthcare vote
delay.
“The market likes certainty and now there’s uncertainty,"
said Peter Costa, president at trading firm Empire Executions
Inc. "What is this (health bill) going to look like when this
gets out of the next iteration? That uncertainty I think is just
having people pause a little bit.”
"I also think that when the market gets to certain levels,
any type of uncertainty, especially in anything that has to do
with the (Trump) administration, will have an adverse effect."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.35 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 21,369.2, the S&P 500 lost 12.1
points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,426.97 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 78.15 points, or 1.25 percent, to 6,169.00.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.69
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.22 percent.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.38 percent. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed 0.21 percent lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose
0.36 percent.
U.S. Treasury yields rose in sympathy with European
government debt weakness, after Draghi's comments.
“He surprised the market with that upbeat stance,” said Tom
di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global in New York.
“The European government bond market didn’t take it very well.”
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 18/32 in price
to yield 2.1998 percent, from 2.137 percent late on Monday.
The Treasury yield curve continued to flatten, with the
spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
dropping to a low of 92.5 basis points, the flattest level since
late 2007. The spread between 2- and 10-year notes
widened slightly to 82.5 basis points.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said it is appropriate to gradually
raise rates and noted that the U.S. central bank is carefully
watching inflation expectations.
In corporate news, the EU slapped a record 2.42 billion euro
fine on Alphabet's Google saying it had abused its
dominant market position. Google said it was considering an
appeal. Alphabet shares fell 2.4 percent.
Gold prices, which tumbled to their lowest level in nearly
six weeks on Monday, were supported by the softer dollar.
Spot gold added 0.5 percent to $1,250.04 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.32 percent to $1,250.40 an
ounce.
Copper rose 0.90 percent to $5,846.50 a tonne.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Sam
Forgione, Devika Krishna Kumar, Lewis krauskopf and Karen
Brettell; Editing by Nick Zieminski)