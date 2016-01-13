* U.S. indexes off more than 2 pct
* Oil rally falters; Brent touches April 2004 lows
* European shares come off highs, Aegon rallies
* China exports fall much less than expected
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. stocks sold off sharply on
Wednesday as a brief rally in beaten-down oil prices stalled
after U.S. data added to concerns about an oversupplied energy
market.
Major U.S. stock indexes were all off at least 2 percent,
with the Nasdaq down more than 3 percent. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.4 percent, well off
its highs.
Benchmark Brent crude slipped below $30 a barrel, a day
after U.S. oil prices breached that level.
Volatility in oil prices overshadowed better-than-feared
trade data out of China that initially lifted sentiment in
equities and commodities.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields fell to their
lowest levels since late October as investors piled into
safe-haven government debt.
The deepening slide in oil prices and concerns about China's
economy have rattled equity markets, which have failed to
sustain any significant rallies in early 2016.
"There is a fear that the global economy and the U.S.
economy as well could lapse into a recession given the fall in
energy prices and greater economic weakness overseas," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management
in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 338.85 points,
or 2.05 percent, at 16,177.37, the S&P 500 was down 45.81
points, or 2.36 percent, at 1,892.87 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 152.86 points, or 3.26 percent, at 4,533.06.
Investors, who have been hoping that stocks were primed to
bounce because of the market's oversold conditions, are looking
for confidence from the fourth-quarter earnings season set to
begin in earnest later this week with major banks reporting.
Though undercut by the reversal in oil prices, European
shares were helped by a rise in Dutch insurer Aegon
following a business update.
MSCI's broadest gauge of stocks globally
fell 0.8 percent.
Concern about a supply glut has helped drag down oil prices
to around 12-year lows.
U.S. crude prices settled up 0.1 percent at $30.48 a
barrel, paring earlier gains. Benchmark Brent settled
down 1.8 percent at $30.31 a barrel, after falling to $29.96.
Data showing crude inventories rose 234,000 barrels last
week, much less than expectations, was overshadowed by reported
builds of 8.4 million barrels in gasoline and over 6 million in
distillates, which includes diesel and heating oil.
"Overall, it's a bearish report. I think today's inventory
report is all about products ... The long-awaited massive
decline in crude production is not starting again," said Dominic
Chirichella, senior partner at Energy Management Institute in
New York.
Investors had seen some encouraging signs in data out of
China. Exports from the country fell 1.4 percent from a year
earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
That was better than a Reuters poll forecast an 8-percent drop
and moderated from November's 6.8-percent decline.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 11/32
in price to yield 2.0629 percent, from 2.1 percent late on
Tuesday.
The U.S. dollar edged down 0.05 percent against a
basket of currencies, set to break a three-day winning streak.
The euro rose 0.2 percent against the dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent, after three sessions of
declines.
