* U.S. indexes down more than 2 pct
* S&P 500 closes below 1,900
* Oil rally falters; Brent touches April 2004 lows
* European shares come off highs, Aegon rallies
* China exports fall much less than expected
(Updates with close of U.S. markets)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. stocks tumbled on
Wednesday to their lowest close since September and oil prices
gave up an early rally on mounting worries about the global
economy.
Major U.S. stock indexes finished down more than 2 percent,
with the Nasdaq off more than 3 percent. The S&P 500 ended a
two-day rebound, closing below 1,900 for the first time since
September.
"There is a fear that the global economy and the U.S.
economy as well could lapse into a recession given the fall in
energy prices and greater economic weakness overseas," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management
in New York.
Benchmark Brent crude slipped below $30 a barrel, a day
after U.S. oil prices breached that level.
Volatility in oil prices overshadowed better-than-feared
trade data out of China that initially lifted sentiment in
equities and commodities.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields fell to their
lowest levels since late October as investors piled into
safe-haven government debt.
The deepening slide in oil and concerns about China's
economy have rattled equity markets, which have failed to
sustain any significant rallies in early 2016.
"You have a lack of liquidity and incredibly negative
sentiment out there," said Michael Holland, chairman of
investment company Holland & Co in New York.
"The rallies don't seem to last very long and that gives
people even more concern about the market" despite oversold
conditions that seem poised to support a positive run, Holland
said. "So fear feeds on fear."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 364.81 points,
or 2.21 percent, to 16,151.41, the S&P 500 lost 48.4
points, or 2.5 percent, to 1,890.28 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 159.85 points, or 3.41 percent, to 4,526.07.
Investors, who have been hoping that stocks were primed to
bounce because of the market's oversold conditions, are looking
for confidence from the fourth-quarter earnings season set to
begin in earnest later this week with major banks reporting.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.4 percent, well off its highs.
Though undercut by the reversal in oil prices, European
shares were helped by a rise in Dutch insurer Aegon
following a business update.
MSCI's broadest gauge of stocks globally
fell 0.9 percent.
Concern about a supply glut has helped drag down oil prices
to around 12-year lows.
U.S. crude prices settled up 0.1 percent at $30.48 a
barrel, paring earlier gains. Benchmark Brent settled
down 1.8 percent at $30.31 a barrel, after falling to $29.96.
Data showing crude inventories rose 234,000 barrels last
week, much less than expectations, was overshadowed by reported
builds of 8.4 million barrels in gasoline and over 6 million in
distillates, which includes diesel and heating oil.
"Overall, it's a bearish report. I think today's inventory
report is all about products ... The long-awaited massive
decline in crude production is not starting again," said Dominic
Chirichella, senior partner at Energy Management Institute in
New York.
Investors had seen some encouraging signs in data out of
China. Exports from the country fell 1.4 percent from a year
earlier, better than a Reuters poll forecast an 8-percent drop.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 10/32
in price to yield 2.0647 percent, from 2.1 percent late on
Tuesday.
The U.S. dollar edged down 0.05 percent against a
basket of currencies, set to break a three-day winning streak.
The euro was little changed against the dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent, after three sessions of
declines.
