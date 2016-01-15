* Oil slumps to $29 after Thursday's brief reprieve
* European, U.S. stocks slide 2 pct or more
* Gold, bond prices rise on safe-haven buying
(Adds close of European stock, bond markets, updates trading)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Oil prices plummeted to $29 a
barrel Friday on the likely resumption soon of Iranian oil
exports into an already flooded market as international
sanctions against Iran are lifted, dragging equity indices
around the world sharply lower.
Unsettled investors snapped up gold and other safe-haven
assets amid fears of a global economic slowdown, coupled with
concerns about a potential credit default as lower commodity
prices make payments by creditors in emerging markets difficult.
Major stock indices in Europe closed down more than 2
percent, while Wall Street stock indexes tumbled between 2 and 3
percent as global crude benchmark Brent lost 6 percent to below
$29 a barrel at one point, capping a decline of almost 14
percent for the week.
"We're seeing the final capitulation," said Tina Byles
Williams, chief investment officer at FIS Group in Philadelphia,
which oversees about $4.4 billion in assets under management.
Williams said crude prices could hit $20 a barrel, a price
analysts at Goldman Sachs have said may be necessary to
accelerate a slow-down in drilling and return global oil
inventories to a more even supply-demand balance.
The risk is that a creditor faced with declining revenues
and higher payment costs because of a stronger dollar on its
dollar-denominated debt sparks a default, Williams said.
"If that dollar-denominated debt went to finance commodity
projects, then that's obviously quite a toxic brew," she said.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note were
poised to fall below 2 percent and gold rose as retreating oil
prices and equity markets underpinned demand for assets
perceived as safer.
The December futures contract on the federal funds
rate surged to its highest since October, implying the Federal
Reserve will raise rates only one more time this year.
The Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars all sank
against the U.S. dollar on the back of another slide in Chinese
stock markets and the slide in oil. But the dollar fell against
both the euro and yen.
World stock markets were set for a third week of losses.
European shares fell to their lowest since December 2014, hit by
losses in commodity-related stocks after BHP Billiton
announced a $7.2 billion write-down on its U.S. shale assets.
BHP shed 6.4 percent, one of the biggest decliners on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which closed down
2.79 percent. MSCI's all-country world stock index
fell 2.3 percent to levels last seen in July
2013.
BROAD SELLOFF
On Wall Street, the selloff was broad, with all 10 major S&P
500 sectors in the red and all 30 components of the Dow
industrials lower. A 3.8 percent slide in the beaten-down energy
sector led the decline among sectors on the benchmark S&P 500.
"Investors are scared to death," said Phil Orlando, chief
equity strategist at Federated Investors in New York.
Topping investor concerns is a possible hard landing in
world No. 2 economy China that drags the rest of the world into
recession, Orlando said.
Other concerns include the dollar's strength, the pace of
rate increases planned this year by the Federal Reserve and a
manufacturing recession, besides plunging oil prices, he said.
"It's not giving anyone any confidence because to me at
least it resembles a bad reality show on television," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 459.01 points,
or 2.8 percent, to 15,920.04. The S&P 500 slid 53.11
points, or 2.76 percent, to 1,868.73 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 162.52 points, or 3.52 percent, to 4,452.48.
Crude prices tumbled on a further decline in the Chinese
stock market and as the prospect of an imminent rise in Iran's
crude exports deepened fears of a prolonged supply glut.
Both of China's major stock indexes shed
more than 3 percent, raising questions about Beijing's ability
to halt a selloff that has now reached 18 percent since the
beginning of the year.
U.S. crude futures were down about 6 percent at
$29.41 a barrel. The March Brent contract traded almost
6 percent lower at $29.05. Earlier, prices fell to $28.82.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)