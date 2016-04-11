* Crude oil gains further after 6 pct rally Friday
* Italian banks spark European stock rebound
* Wall St gains in early trading
* Yen hits 17-month high vs greenback
* Pro-business candidates in Peru runoff, markets rise
(Updates with U.S. markets, changes dateline from previous
LONDON)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 11 The U.S. dollar dropped to
its lowest level in nearly eight months on Monday, lifting
metals prices and commodity sector stocks, and U.S. crude
reversed losses to trade above $40 a barrel.
Safe-haven gold hit a three-week high while the yen hit its
highest against the dollar in almost a year and a half, pushing
Tokyo to warn it could again intervene against its currency's
rally.
On Wall Street, stocks opened higher led by miners and ahead
of results from Alcoa, seen as the unofficial start to
quarterly reporting season.
Earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to have fallen
7.7 percent in the first quarter from a year ago. Excluding the
energy sector, reeling from the slide in crude prices since mid
2014, the S&P earnings decline estimate improves to minus 2.6
percent according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 83.92 points,
or 0.48 percent, to 17,660.88, the S&P 500 gained 8.26
points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,055.86 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 29.51 points, or 0.61 percent, to 4,880.20.
Europe's FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading shares
rose 0.3 percent, helped by miners and a rally in Italian bank
shares. European stocks have fallen for the last four weeks, and
another down week would mark their worst run since mid-2013.
MSCI's gauge of shares across the globe rose
0.4 percent and Nikkei futures edged up 0.1 percent.
U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen on Monday to discuss the economy and Wall
Street reform. Any news on the path of interest rates or
requirements for the largest banks would likely trigger moves in
financial markets.
YEN IN FOCUS
The greenback's slide against the yen prompted a warning
from Japan's top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga, who said recent currency moves were one-sided
and speculative and that the government would take steps as
needed.
"While the comments sent the yen lower overnight, the
overall nervousness in global markets continues to keep the
Japanese currency's safe-haven allure in high demand," said Omer
Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington.
The greenback was last down around 0.1 percent against the
yen at 107.94 yen from a low of 107.61, the strongest
reading for the yen since late October 2014.
The euro gained 0.3 percent against the greenback at
$1.1437, not far from a six-month high touched last week.
The dollar index hit its lowest level since late
August.
The weaker dollar helped lift spot gold to its highest point
in four weeks. Gold rose to $1,254 an ounce, its highest
since March 22. It was last up about 0.7 percent at $1,249.11.
Peru's select stock index rose more than 10
percent, on track for its biggest gain since 2008, while the sol
PEN=PE currency strengthened. Keiko Fujimori, the conservative
daughter of a jailed former president, was heading towards a
tight runoff against investor favorite Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.
In bond markets, the benchmark Treasury 10-year note
was little changed, down 1/32 in price to yield
1.7254 percent from 1.722 percent late on Friday.
Brent crude prices rose to a four-month high as a rally in
wider commodities markets encouraged buying ahead of a meeting
of oil producers in Doha next Sunday, aimed at freezing current
output levels.
Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, were up
1.8 percent at $42.70 a barrel, having touched a session high of
$43.06, the highest level since Dec. 7. U.S. crude futures
rose 1.5 percent to $40.32 a barrel. Both Brent and U.S.
crude rose more than 6 percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski)