By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. dollar rallied and
major stock markets rose on Wednesday after JPMorgan's results
beat lowered expectations and upbeat Chinese trade data offered
hope Asia's biggest economy is finally stabilising.
The euro fell nearly 1 percent versus the greenback as
stronger Chinese economic growth boosted recently batted-down
expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates
again in the not-too-distant future.
China reported exports jumped 11.5 percent year on year in
March, the first increase since June, well above market
forecasts.
On Wall Street, stocks rallied after JPMorgan Chase's
first quarter earnings fell nearly 7 percent but beat
lowered expectations. The S&P 500 financial sector gained more
than 2 percent.
"It's a positive that (JPMorgan) earnings were well
received," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at
JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. "It's just a quiet tape
and there's not much going on, so it doesn't take much to create
the move."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 169.02 points,
or 0.95 percent, to 17,890.27, the S&P 500 gained 16.58
points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,078.3 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 60.19 points, or 1.24 percent, to
4,932.28.
Europe's FTSEuroFirst index of leading 300 shares posted its
biggest gain in a month, rising 2.6 percent to end at a
three-week high near 1,350 points. Gains in equities in Europe
were led by banks, which rose 6.3 percent, as investors
welcomed assurances from Italy's economy minister that European
authorities will not block the country's bank fund.
MSCI's gauge of equities across the globe
rose 1.3 percent and was on track to close in positive territory
for the year for the first time in 2016.
Chinese stocks added 1.4 percent, while Japan's
Nikkei rose 2.8 percent for its biggest daily gain in
six weeks.
OIL HOLDS KEY LEVEL
Oil prices fell from a four-month high in choppy trading as
comments from Russia's energy minister added to doubts that a
producer meeting set for Sunday in Doha could yield a freeze in
output.
Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi ruled out an output cut, in
comments to Saudi-owned al-Hayat newspaper published on
Wednesday.
Brent fell 1.3 percent to $44.13 a barrel in a
choppy session, while U.S. crude lost 1 percent to
$41.76. Easing back from four-month highs, both held above their
200-day moving average.
The euro fell 0.9 percent against the dollar to $1.1277
, helping the dollar index to climb 0.9 percent to
94.768 and further away from its near eight-month low of 93.627
struck recently.
Further supporting the U.S. currency, the Federal Reserve
said the U.S. economy continued to expand from late February to
early April and low unemployment appears to be spurring an
uptick in wage growth.
The U.S. Treasury 10-yer note rose 7/32 in price
to yield 1.7586 percent from 1.781 percent late on Tuesday.
