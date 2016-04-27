* Apple, Twitter weigh on global tech stocks
* US dollar weak before Fed rate decision; no change seen
* Oil up at highs on weak dollar; EIA survey trims gains
(Updates data, prices)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 27 Stocks on major markets rose
slightly from session lows in early afternoon trading on
Wednesday after disappointing earnings from Apple and Twitter
late Tuesday, while the U.S. dollar weakened ahead of a policy
announcement by the Federal Reserve and oil prices rose to 2016
highs.
Apple shares were down 6.7 percent after the
company reported its first drop in iPhone sales and its first
decline in revenue in more than a decade on Tuesday. Twitter
tumbled more than 15 percent after first-quarter
revenue lagged expectations.
The Nasdaq's information technology sector fell 1.4 percent,
with Facebook and Alphabet also lower.
Gains in Boston Scientific, Boeing and
Mondelez helped limit the losses with Wall Street
stocks mixed ahead of the Fed decision.
"Investors have gotten into a wait-and-see mode ahead of the
Fed decision," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at
Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"Globally, things have gotten much better since the last
meeting and I think the market is being too complacent regarding
a dovish tone from the Fed."
European shares edged up on the day, with advances at
sportswear group Adidas and British bank Barclays
helping shake off a retreat in tech stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.27
percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 0.29 percent.
A gauge of global equity markets fell 0.15
percent, with Japan's Nikkei index and Chinese markets
down around 0.4 percent.
FED DECISION
The U.S. dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of
currencies as investors waited for a Federal Reserve
decision on U.S. interest rates at 2 p.m. EST (1800 GMT).
The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged as it
monitors the impact from weakening global growth, but some
analysts said the central bank could alter its language to
highlight reduced risks to the global economy.
Economists polled by Reuters expect two interest rate
increases this year, although futures prices show traders do not
expect rates to rise until late in the year, according to CME
Group's FedWatch. Higher U.S. interest rates generally boost the
dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FALLS
The Australian dollar was the biggest mover among
currencies, falling more than 2.0 percent to $0.7591 after data
showed that core inflation unexpectedly slowed to its lowest on
record in the first quarter.
The Aussie is on track for its biggest one-day fall in three
months, reviving talk the Reserve Bank of Australia could cut
the record-low 2.0 percent cash rate at its May policy meeting
next week.
"The inflation data clearly puts an interest rate cut back
on the table quite firmly," said Rabobank currency strategist
Jane Foley in London.
The U.S. dollar resumed its fall against the euro,
dipping 0.25 percent against the continental currency.
The weaker U.S. dollar helped lift crude futures to 2016
highs.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, was last
up 2.25 percent to $46.77 a barrel, near its highest level this
year. U.S. crude rose 1.84 percent to $44.86 a barrel.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year government notes were up
11/32 in price with a yield of 1.893 percent, as Treasury prices
clung to earlier gains.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione in New York and Nigel
Stephenson in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)