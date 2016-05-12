* Yen weaker on talk of further Bank of Japan easing
NEW YORK, May 12 The yen lost ground against the
U.S. dollar on Thursday amid speculation Japan could expand its
monetary stimulus soon, while a drop in Apple shares weighed
down the Nasdaq.
Oil prices settled higher after a volatile session which saw
U.S. crude touch a six-month high. U.S. Treasury prices fell
after comments from a Federal Reserve official suggested
interest rates could rise faster than some investors expect.
Stocks were choppy. In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones
industrial average was up 33.45 points, or 0.19 percent,
at 17,744.57, the S&P 500 had gained 2.08 points, or 0.1
percent, at 2,066.54. The Nasdaq Composite was down
16.48 points, or 0.35 percent, at 4,744.21.
Stocks had posted sharp declines on Wednesday following a
strong rally a day earlier.
Apple shares fell 2.4 percent and sank to a
two-year low on concerns about iPhone demand. The stock was the
biggest drag on all three major indexes.
Gains in consumer staples and telecommunications shares
helped counter Apple.
Apple's decline "was a little bit of a psychological wake-up
to a lot of people that created some additional pressure," said
Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in
Greenwich, Connecticut.
"While we are technically still in a bull market, it's been
more of a consolidation for the past year, so when you see your
leaders like that turn lower, I think people get a little bit
concerned."
Data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly rose last week to the highest in more than
a year, raising further concerns about the health of the labor
market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst stocks index shed 0.6
percent. Shares were weighed down by some disappointing results,
including from Dutch insurer Aegon and French bank
Credit Agricole.
MSCI's global gauge of stocks fell 0.2
percent. The index is off about 1 percent for 2016, with stocks
rebounding after a rough start to the year but little changed in
recent weeks. Concerns about the global economy persist and
investors are responding to diverging policies between the
Federal Reserve and other major central banks
The yen fell 0.6 percent against the dollar,
pressured by speculation the Bank of Japan could expand its
monetary stimulus as soon as next month.
Against a basket of currencies including the yen, the dollar
gained 0.4 percent.
U.S. oil prices gained in a volatile session as investors
weighed a forecast for tighter global supplies against a signs
of another storage build at the hub for U.S. crude futures.
Brent crude settled up 1 percent at $48.08 per
barrel. U.S. crude's WTI settled up 1 percent at $46.70.
It hit a six-month high of $47.02 earlier.
Oil prices have recovered some ground after touching 12-year
lows earlier in 2016.
U.S. Treasury prices fell after a Fed official said the U.S.
central bank should raise interest rates if data confirms a
stronger jobs market and inflation outlook in the second
quarter.
The comments by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, a
voting member this year on the Fed's rate-setting committee,
point to growing pressure within the bank to raise rates in
coming months.
"The market remains too pessimistic about the fundamental
strength of the U.S. economy, and the likelihood of removing
monetary accommodation is higher," Rosengren said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 8/32 in
price to yield 1.7567 percent, up from 1.73 percent late on
Wednesday.
