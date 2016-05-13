* U.S. retail sales rise strongly, boost economic outlook
* Oil prices fall back after three-day run
* Wall St lower as oil's drop adds to consumer stock woes
* Yield curve flattens on robust U.S. economic data
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, May 13 The U.S. dollar rose to a more
than two-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday
following strong U.S. economic data, putting pressure on oil
prices, which fell after three days of gains.
Wall Street sold off in afternoon trading as oil's decline
dragged on energy shares and the benchmark S&P 500 was
set to record its third straight week in the red.
U.S. retail sales in April recorded their biggest increase
in a year as Americans stepped up purchases of automobiles and a
range of other goods, suggesting the economy was regaining
momentum.
But countering that optimism were tepid quarterly results
from department store operators Nordstrom and J.C.
Penney, following weak reports from retailers earlier in
the week.
The S&P consumer discretionary sector fell 1.1
percent and consumer staples shares were down 1.3
percent.
"The big question this week is the health of the consumer,"
said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon
Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "Certainly this week,
there were enough data points that caused some concern with
investors regarding the health of the consumer, and ergo the
health of the overall economy."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 185.35
points, or 1.05 percent, at 17,535.15, the S&P 500 was
off 18.89 points, or 0.92 percent, at 2,045.22 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 24.76 points, or 0.52 percent, at
4,712.57.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 0.6
percent, rebounding from losses earlier in the session after the
U.S. retail sales report.
Germany's economy more than doubled its expansion rate in
the first quarter as spending picked up.
MSCI's broad index of global shares fell 0.9
percent, as Asian and emerging markets were weak.
The index, which was on pace for its third straight week of
declines, is off more than 1 percent for 2016. Concerns about
the global economy persist and investors are responding to
diverging policies between the U.S. Federal Reserve and other
major central banks.
Along with the positive retail sales report, the University
of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index surged 6.8 points
to 95.8 early this month, the highest reading since June.
Following the upbeat economic data, the dollar was up
0.5 percent against a basket of currencies.
"In response to this (retail sales) number, markets appear
to have concluded that the dollar sell-off through the early
part of the year was overdone and consensus is now turning
toward a resumption of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle in
the autumn," said Karl Schamotta, head of enterprise risk
management at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.
A three-day run-up for oil prices came to a halt, hurt by
the stronger dollar and investors cashing in on recent gains. A
stronger U.S. currency weighs on greenback-denominated
commodities such as oil futures.
Losses were cushioned, however, by outages in Nigeria that
have slashed output there to the lowest in more than two
decades.
Brent crude futures settled down 0.5 percent at
$47.83 a barrel. U.S. crude settled 1 percent lower at
$46.21, after touching a six-month high on Thursday.
Oil prices have recovered some ground after touching 12-year
lows earlier in 2016.
In the U.S. government debt market, the yield curve
flattened to the lowest levels in two months after the economic
data. Short- and intermediate-dated debt underperformed
long-dated bonds after the data, putting the two-year, 10-year
yield curve at its flattest since March 9.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in
price to yield 1.7052 percent, down from 1.76 percent late on
Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss, Devika Krishna Kumar and Karen Brettell in New
York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)