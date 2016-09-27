* Anxiety about Deutsche Bank undercuts post-U.S. debate
gains
* Upbeat data on U.S. consumer mood lifts discretionary
stocks
* Betting markets imply Clinton victory over Trump in debate
* Oil prices recede on uncertainty over OPEC output talk
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Stock prices across major
markets rose on Tuesday, led by gains in the U.S. technology and
consumer sectors following the presidential debate between
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, while oil prices fell on
fading hopes of agreement on limiting production.
Anxiety about the fortune of Deutsche Bank curtailed Wall
Street's advance and kept European equity markets little
changed.
A firmer dollar in the aftermath of the first Clinton-Trump
debate helped send gold prices lower.
U.S. and German government bond yields fell on safe-haven
demand amid worries about Deutsche Bank and weaker oil prices.
Investors have fretted over Germany's largest lender in the
wake of a massive $14 billion demand from the U.S. Department of
Justice to settle claims on bad mortgage-backed securities.
U.S. consumer stocks were bolstered after a report showed
consumer confidence rose to its strongest in nine years in
September.
"The number came in much better than expected, so consumer
stocks seem to be catching a bit after having a hard time for
probably a month or two," said Mark Spellman, portfolio manager
at Alpine Funds in New York.
In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 132.89 points, or 0.73 percent, to 18,227.72, the
S&P 500 rose 14.16 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,160.26
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 46.15 points, or 0.88
percent, to 5,303.64.
Overseas equity markets initially rose as betting markets
suggested Democrat Clinton won the first debate over Republican
Trump on Monday, supporting the view of no radical changes in
U.S. policies on the domestic economy, international trade and
foreign policy.
Then Deutsche Bank shares dropped to another
record low at 10.18 euros, leading to a reversal in European
stocks that spread to selling in other regions.
Deutsche shares recovered following remarks from a Justice
Department official on the possibility of lower mortgage-related
penalties for banks if they cooperate with authorities.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index eked out a
0.06 percent gain at 1,339.11.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 1.74 points or 0.42 percent, to
417.94.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield slipped 2
basis points to 1.565 percent, its lowest level in over two
weeks, while the German two-year yield reached a near
record low of -0.717 percent, according to Reuters data.
CRUDE PRICES RETREAT
Oil prices gave back some of Monday's gains on fizzling
hopes of an agreement to freeze output as the world's largest
producers gathered in Algeria to discuss ways to tackle a glut
that has battered prices for two years.
Brent crude was last down $1.30, or 2.75 percent, at
$46.05 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $1.25, or 2.72
percent, at $44.68 per barrel.
It was too early to determine whether Monday's presidential
debate will result in sizable changes among American voters for
either Clinton or Trump in the Nov. 8th election, but the
dollar, together with the Mexican peso and other higher-yielding
currencies, enjoyed a bump.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 95.407, while
the Mexican peso gained 2.1 percent at 19.461 peso per
U.S. dollar.
Mexico's currency had hovered near an all-time low at 19.735
pesos since last week on fears that a Trump presidency would
threaten Mexico's exports to the United States, its single
biggest market.
Spot gold prices fell $11.0601 or 0.83 percent, to
$1,326.50 an ounce.
