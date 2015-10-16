* Upbeat U.S. price, jobless claims data assuage some concerns

* Dollar index rises, but on track for weekly loss

* Some investors cautious ahead of next week's China GDP data

* U.S. crude oil futures take back overnight losses

By Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather

TOKYO/SINGAPORE Oct 16 Asian shares held near a two-month high on Friday, catching some of Wall Street's shine after upbeat U.S. price and jobless claims data eased some concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan held steady after paring earlier gains, on track to show a rise of 1.8 percent for the week.

Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 1 percent, but still poised for a 0.9 percent decline for the week.

Europe was set to open higher, with financial spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE 100 will open as much as 0.9 percent higher, and Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 to gain as much as 1 percent.

"The recovery seems to be resuming again and, I think, has further to go as the risks regarding China seem to be receding," said Shane Oliver, head of investment stategy at AMP Capital in Sydney.

"It won't be a straight line though as expectations regarding a Fed hike will continue to wax and wane -- but ultimately get delayed into next year."

Wall Street logged solid gains overnight, after the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell back to a 42-year low last week. That suggested the labour market remained strong even though recent jobs data have sent mixed signals.

Also out overnight, the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, gained 0.2 percent in September after ticking up 0.1 percent in August, reviving some bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver its first interest rate hike since 2006 as early as this year.

The Fed held policy steady last month, and expressed concerns that the slowing global economy, particularly in China, might pose a threat to the U.S. economic outlook.

Rekindled rate-hike expectations lifted the dollar. The dollar index, which values the greenback against a basket of six major counterparts, was up 0.1 percent at 94.454, but still on track for a weekly loss of about 0.4 percent.

The greenback also gained against the yen, rising 0.3 percent to buy 119.16 yen after pulling away from a 7-week trough of 118.065 struck overnight. The U.S. currency was still poised to lose 0.9 percent this week.

"It is doubtful the market tried to factor in the possibility of the Fed raising rates this year on the inflation number, but the Fed is 'data dependent' so it reacts positively to upbeat data," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

Investors remained cautious ahead of China's latest economic growth data scheduled to be released on Monday.

Growth in the world's second-largest economy is expected to slow to 6.5 percent in the third quarter, falling below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis.

"China's economy is growing fast - though not as fast as analysts and investors would like - and that is all you need to know," Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a note to clients on Friday.

China's CSI300 index gained 0.6 percent, and was set to end the week 5 percent higher.

Markets were also awaiting September eurozone inflation data on Friday, with expectations that an early estimate of prices contracting 0.1 percent will be confirmed. [ID: nL8N12F3OQ]

The latest survey of over 60 economists showed eurozone inflation was expected to average 0.1 percent this year, rise to 1.1 percent in 2016 and further to 1.6 percent in 2017 - still below the European Central Bank's near 2 percent target.

The euro was steady at $1.1386, after sliding from a 7-week peak of $1.1495 scaled the previous day after ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny said it was "obvious" the central bank must seek more ways to stimulate the euro zone economy. The common currency was on track to end the week effectively flat.

Spot gold slipped 0.6 percent to $1,176.60 an ounce, after jumping to $1,190.63 in the previous session, but was still headed for a weekly rise of 1.6 percent.

Oil prices reversed overnight losses as investors bet falling U.S. production would cut a global surplus.

U.S. crude was up 1.1 percent at $46.90 a barrel, after shedding 0.6 percent on Thursday. Brent added 1 percent to $50.20. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)