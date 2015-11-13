* Copper, gold hit 6-year low, oil near Aug trough
* Fed officials stick to Dec liftoff script
By Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Asian shares fell
sharply on Friday after commodity prices tumbled to multi-year
lows on worries that slower global growth may worsen a supply
glut, while U.S. Federal Reserve officials kept drumming up the
case for a rate hike next month.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 1.5 percent, led by losses in resource
shares. It was set for a weekly decline of 3.2 percent.
Japan's Nikkei closed down 0.5 percent, snapping a
seven-day winning streak, but remained on track for a weekly
gain of 1.7 percent.
The Shanghai Composite index slipped 1.1 percent,
and was poised to end the week flat.
The gloom in Asia is seen extending to European markets,
with financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100
to open about 0.5 percent lower, Germany's DAX
0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 0.7 percent.
Copper, often seen as a good gauge of the world's
economic health because of its extensive industrial use, tumbled
to a six-year low of $4,795.50 per tonne, below its August
trough. It was set for a 3.8 percent loss for the week, its
fourth consecutive weekly drop.
Oil prices tumbled to near the 6 1/2-year lows touched in
August, when financial markets were gripped by fear of a hard
landing for the Chinese economy.
U.S. crude futures hovered around a 2-1/2 month low
of $41.54 per barrel on a persistent rise in U.S. stockpiles,
and were poised for a 6.3 percent decline for the week.
Brent crude futures fell 3.9 percent on Thursday to
$44.04 per barrel, edging near their 6 1/2-year low of $42.23.
They last stood at $44.05, eyeing a weekly drop of 7.1 percent.
"The oil stockpile kept rising. U.S. crude futures look set
to test, and will probably fall below, $40. Data from China so
far this week is showing no sign that growth might be picking
up," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Asset Management.
Gold edged back up to $1,082.06 from a six-year low
of $1,074.30 per ounce, extending its loss so far this month to
5.3 percent.
Various Fed officials on Thursday lined up behind a likely
December interest rate hike.
Stanley Fischer, the Fed's second-in-command, said U.S.
inflation should rebound next year, noting that the central bank
could move next month to raise interest rates.
New York Fed President William Dudley said the risk of
waiting too long was now roughly in balance with the risk of
moving too soon to normalise rates.
None of these factors, however, significantly moved interest
rate futures, which are still pricing in a roughly 70 percent
chance of a rate hike in December, pointing to investor concerns
about potential downside risks to the world economy.
Energy shares led the U.S. S&P 500 Index to post its
biggest fall since late September to a three-week low.
MSCI's ACWI, the index compiler's broadest gauge of world
shares covering 46 markets fell to its lowest
level in a month, having slipped 3.3 percent from its 2
1/2-month high touched on Nov 4.
In a sign of rising market stress, the CBOE volatility index
rose to a one-month high of 18.50.
"Are we seeing the market putting the August-September macro
conditions back in the microwave and hitting reheat? It
certainly feels that way," Evan Lucas, market strategist at
trading platform provider IG in Melbourne, wrote in a note.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six of its major peers, edged back from
Tuesday's seven-month high of 99.50 to last trade at 98.776.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 122.69 yen, off
Monday's 2 1/2-month peak of 123.60, as risk appetite receded.
The euro slipped 0.4 percent to $1.0773, extending
Thursday's drop to $1.0691 after European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi singled out the currency's more robust performance
since May as one driver for a "weakening" outlook on inflation.
The Australian dollar remained resilient despite the
commodities tumble, holding steady at $0.7122 following
Thursday's 0.9 percent jump after a stronger-than-expected jobs
report reduced the likelihood of an interest-rate
cut.
Friday will see a deluge of global data, including euro zone
countries' GDP as well as U.S. retail sales figures.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Nichola Saminather; Editing by
Eric Meijer)