* MSCI Asia-Pacific index flat
* Spreadbetters forecast European stocks opening a touch
higher
* Dollar index knocked away from 8-1/2-month highs
* Robust domestic GDP shores up Aussie
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 2 Asian stock markets wavered on
Wednesday after downbeat U.S. manufacturing data raised
questions about how aggressive the Federal Reserve would be when
hiking interest rates, while the dollar retreated from
8-1/2-month highs.
Still, spreadbetters forecast Britain's FTSE,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC would open
slightly higher following gains on Wall Street overnight driven
by health and consumer shares.
The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted last month to its
weakest level since June 2009, according to Institute for Supply
Management (ISM) data on Tuesday, though construction spending
rose in October to the highest level since December 2007.
"The poor ISM data is unlikely to derail any rate hike plans
as U.S. domestic demand is firm and wages show inflationary
signs," wrote Makoto Noji, a senior rates strategist at SMBC
Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
"But it could also prevent the Fed from actively hiking
rates (later on) as it showed that monetary tightening could
negatively affect the U.S. economy through a stronger dollar,
weaker emerging currencies and lower commodities."
Investors' focus is now turning to the closely-watched U.S.
jobs report due on Friday, a factor that could determine what
kind of a rate hike approach the Fed adopts at its Dec. 15-16
policy meeting.
A slower tightening cycle would mean that the flood of
liquidity the Fed has been providing to global risk asset
markets would not subside as quickly. But it could also lead to
concerns among Asian exporters about the strength and
sustainability of demand in one of their key markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was unchanged by early afternoon.
Shanghai shares gained 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's
Hang Seng rose 0.3 percent. Thai and Singaporean shares
also advanced.
The decliners included Japan's Nikkei, which lost
0.2 percent on a stronger yen. South Korea's Kospi
dipped 0.4 percent. Australian stocks were down 0.2
percent but had cut most of its earlier losses following a
robust domestic GDP data release.
Australia's economy grew a brisk 0.9 percent in the third
quarter, marking a 24th year free from recession.
The Australian dollar, already on a bullish footing after
the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) skipped a chance on Tuesday
to cut interest rates or talk down the currency afresh, touched
a 7-week high of $0.7345.
Still, the RBA was seen sticking to an easing bias and
eventually cutting rates.
"Overall the Reserve Bank is likely to be encouraged by the
latest result although there is still a long way to go to see
annual growth back at trend levels," said Savanth Sebastian, an
economist at CommSec.
"The risks still lie with a further rate cut in early 2016
if activity levels don't lift further from here."
SAGGING DOLLAR
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's strength
against a basket of key currencies, pulled back from the
8-1/2-month peak of 100.310 scaled on Monday, and last
stood at 99.938 in the wake of the disappointing manufacturing
figures.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield
declined and weighed on the dollar. The yield fell to a 1-month
low of 2.145 percent overnight as safe-haven government debt
attracted bids.
The dollar's retreat provided some respite to the euro,
which has been battered recently by prospects of the European
Central Bank rolling out more stimulus at its policy meeting on
Thursday. The common currency traded above $.10600,
pulling back from a 7-1/2-month low of $1.0557.
The greenback stepped back to 123.05 yen from
Monday's high of 123.34.
In commodities, crude oil prices sagged on expectations that
OPEC will not cut output to stem a supply glut when they meet
later this week.
U.S. crude was down 0.7 percent at $41.57 a barrel
and Brent lost 0.2 percent to $44.25 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort and Rebecca Howard in
Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)