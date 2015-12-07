* Equities mixed as strong U.S. jobs data clear way for Fed
* Oil prices near lowest since 2009 on ample supply
* Euro holds last week's hefty gains, USD bulls burned for
now
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 7 Asian share markets turned mixed
on Monday as caution grew ahead of Chinese data, though
sentiment stayed supported by hopes the U.S. economy would be
able to handle an expected first increase in interest rates in
almost a decade.
Oil prices were near their lowest since 2009 in the wake of
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' decision
to keep production high despite depressed demand.
Brent was last down 27 cents at $42.73 a barrel,
while U.S. crude lost 37 cents to $39.60.
Equity investors were wary ahead of a bevy of Chinese data
which are expected to show a still sluggish economy. Trade
figures are due on Tuesday, followed by inflation on Wednesday
and industrial output and retail sales on Saturday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
managed only a 0.1 percent gain, with Australia
and South Korea both going flat.
Japan's Nikkei was the best performer thanks to a
soft yen and added 0.99 percent. In China, the CSI300 index
of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and
Shenzhen dithered either side of zero.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX 0.9 percent and
France's CAC anywhere from 0.8 to 1.4 percent higher.
On Wall Street, the Dow had rallied 2.12 percent on
Friday, while the S&P 500 gained 2.05 percent and the
Nasdaq 2.08 percent.
The gains followed a U.S. payrolls report that showed
employers hired 211,000 people in November while even greater
numbers joined the workforce.
All but one of the primary dealers polled by Reuters expect
the Federal Reserve will hike rates next week, while
futures markets imply around an 80 percent probability <0#FF:>.
Yet extreme market positioning and a lack of liquidity led
to some counterintuitive moves, with the dollar ending the week
lower while Treasury yields actually fell.
"So while the Fed's decision is shaping as somewhat of a
done deal, how the market reacts to a Fed hike still contains an
element of uncertainty," said David Cannington, a senior
economist at ANZ.
"The logical reaction - a stronger U.S. dollar and modestly
higher U.S. interest rates - may not be what transpires, at
least not initially."
Indeed, currency markets were still reeling from last week's
savage rally in the euro which saw its biggest one-day rise in
more than six years.
So swift was the move that dealers suspect many investors
were unable to exit their short positions and were now hoping
desperately for a pullback to sell into.
Yet that in turn gave other speculators reason to keep the
euro from falling, perhaps why the single currency suffered only
limited losses on the U.S. jobs report.
On Monday, the euro was holding at $1.0862, off last
week's $1.0980 peak but still far above the $1.0538 low.
The dollar fared better on the yen, up at 123.26
from as low as 122.44 on Friday. Against a basket of major
currencies, the dollar was a shade firmer at 98.432.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)