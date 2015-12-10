* Crude hovers near 7-year lows, saps risk sentiment
* Europe markets seen opening lower
* Kiwi, Aussie stand tall on RBNZ statement, Australia jobs
report
* Euro boosted after policymaker curbs ECB easing
expectations
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Asian stocks slipped on
Thursday as weak oil prices continued to feed global growth
worries, while the euro held solid gains after a policymaker
poured cold water on market expectations of more easing by the
European Central Bank.
European shares were poised to start lower, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to fall 0.4
percent, Germany's DAX to open down 0.5 percent and
France's CAC40 to begin the day off 0.6 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei closed down 1.3 percent at a
five-week low and Australian shares pared earlier
declines to end the day 0.8 percent lower.
Chinese shares gave up early gains, with the CSI300
trading flat. Indonesian shares also saw gains
disappear, and was down 0.1 percent, while Korea's Kospi
erased earlier losses to finish 0.2 percent higher.
Risk asset markets continued to take cues from crude oil.
Brent crude edged up slightly to fetch $40.44 a barrel
in Asia, but remains within reach of a 7-year low of $39.57
struck on Wednesday.
"The process of taking money off the table is likely to be
driven by nervousness ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's moves
next week, along with the soft oil price being viewed as a
barometer of future economic activity," said Angus Gluskie,
managing director of White Funds Management in Sydney.
In currencies, the euro slipped 0.2 percent to fetch
$1.09995 after climbing to a one-month peak of $1.1044
overnight.
The common currency, already on a bullish footing after the
ECB's monetary easing last week fell well short of expectations,
received a further boost after Governing Council member Ewald
Nowotny suggested on Wednesday markets were expecting too much
stimulus from the central bank.
A notable mover in Asia was the Australian dollar, which
soared after the government reported Australian jobs surged by
71,400 in November, pushing the unemployment rate to a 19-month
low of 5.8 percent. That followed strong gains in October,
making this the strongest two-month total in 28 years.
"Two very, very strong back-to-back months and it's very
difficult to pin any drivers down because economic growth is
still pretty soft," said Tom Kennedy, an economist at JPMorgan.
Despite questions about the reliability of the data, the
Aussie jumped 0.7 percent to $0.7281.
The New Zealand dollar also advanced after the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut interest rates early on Thursday but
said further easing should not be needed.
The kiwi traded at $0.6728 after gaining more than
one percent in response to the central bank's statement.
"Price action following the RBNZ announcement suggests that
the bigger surprise was the watering down of the forward
guidance and focus on upside risks as opposed to the rate cut,"
wrote Todd Elmer, Citi's Asian head of G10 FX strategy.
The Chinese yuan weakened after the central bank set the
midpoint at a more than four-year low for a second day. That was
seen as a sign Beijing is quietly permitting the currency to
depreciate after it was included in the IMF's reserve basket.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.4236 per dollar prior to market open, 0.1 percent weaker
than the previous fix of 6.4140. The spot market
opened at 6.4300 per dollar, its weakest since Aug. 12, and was
changing hands at 6.4393, compared with the previous close of
6.4280.
The dollar fetched 121.635 yen after tumbling
overnight to a 1-month low of 121.07 yen as the Japanese
currency attracted safe haven bids amid the ongoing rout in
commodities.
Tthe dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 97.512 but
remained near the 1-month low of 97.223 struck overnight.
The U.S. currency was hurt as Treasury yields fell on a
flight to the safety of government debt, prompted by falling oil
prices and a decline on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 tracked weaker commodities and lost 0.8
percent on Wednesday, while the Dow lost 0.4 percent and
the Nasdaq shed 1.5 percent.
Highlighting the plight of the broader commodity markets,
the Thomson Reuters Core Commodity CRB index hit a
fresh 13-year low on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Nichola Saminather;
Additional reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin
and Richard Borsuk)