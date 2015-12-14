* MSCI Asia-Pacific down 1.3 pct, Nikkei down 2.1 pct
* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening flat to touch
lower
* China yuan hits new 4-1/2-year low
* Improved China data does little to shore up equities
* Crude continues falling after IEA warns of oversupply
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 14 Asian stocks fell on Monday and
China's yuan hit fresh 4-1/2 year lows as plunging oil prices
added to investors' nervousness about riskier assets ahead of an
expected U.S. rate rise later in the week.
Spreadbetters saw the sombre mood extending into Europe,
forecasting Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC to open flat to a touch lower.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday continued
guiding its currency lower, setting the yuan/dollar official
midpoint at its weakest since July 2011. Beijing's introduction
of a yuan rate index against a basket of peers - seen as a move
that traders said would depeg the renminbi from the greenback
over time - further weighed on the yuan.
China's decision to loosen its grip on the yuan and allow
slow but steady depreciation in recent weeks had added to
concerns that the economy may be more fragile than expected.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
hit a 2-1/2-month low and was last down 1.3
percent. Japan's Nikkei slumped 2.1 percent as falling
commodities hit energy and trading companies' shares.
South Korea's Kospi retreated 1.1 percent and
Australian shares dropped 1.8 percent.
Data on Saturday showed factory output growth in China
accelerated to a 5-month high in November, while retail sales
rose at an annual 11.2 percent pace - the strongest this year.
While most of the region's investors mostly looked past
better-than-expected indicators, China proved the exception with
volatile Shanghai stocks paring earlier losses and
gaining 0.5 percent.
On Friday, the Dow sank 1.8 percent and the S&P 500
lost 1.9 percent as plunging crude oil prices added to
fears of a possible spike in volatility if the Federal Reserve
raises interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in nearly
a decade, as widely expected.
"It's fair to say that equities are going to be truly tested
over the coming four days, and the Fed will be a catalyst for
volatility in the lead up to Thursday," wrote Evan Lucas, market
strategist at IG in Melbourne.
A U.S. rate hike would be a first step towards normalising
monetary conditions after an extended period of loose policy,
which had helped shore up riskier assets.
Oil prices continued their freefall after the International
Energy Agency (IEA) warned that global oversupply could worsen
next year. Brent crude fell below $38 a barrel for the
first time in seven years on Friday and was last down 0.6
percent at $37.70.
In currencies, the dollar was little changed at 121.13 yen
after shedding 0.5 percent on Friday, when it stooped to
a near 6-week low of 120.585. The euro was steady at $1.0965
after gaining about 0.4 percent on Friday.
The greenback stalled as long-dated U.S. Treasury yields
slumped to multi-week lows on Friday as government debt
attracted bids for safe havens.
The forex market also kept an eye on the Chinese currency
after Beijing, in a move seen by some as a green-light for more
devaluation, late on Friday launched a new trade-weighted yuan
exchange rate index. Beijing said it was intended to discourage
investors from exclusively tracking the yuan's fluctuations
against the greenback.
"While some will see this as cover for currency devaluation,
we suspect the goal is to keep the renminbi's value broadly
stable rather than be compelled to have it follow the dollar
higher, as it has over the past couple of years," Capital
Economics said in a note.
"But the haphazard way in which information is dribbling out
is doing nothing to generate confidence."
Spot yuan fell to as low as 6.4665 to the dollar,
its lowest since mid-2011, taking its losses far this year to
about 4 percent.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)