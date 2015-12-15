* Yuan weakens as China sets midpoint at fresh 4-1/2-year
low
* Crude oil prices drop after marking lows overnight
* Dollar falls as investors focus on future Fed policy
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 15 Asian shares edged up on Tuesday,
but moved off their session highs amid caution about volatile
crude oil prices and ahead of this week's widely anticipated
U.S. interest rate increase.
European shares were expected to rebound in early trading
from the previous session's sell-off in which they marked their
lowest levels in 2-1/2 months.
Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 1.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was
seen up by 1.5 percent, while France's CAC 40 was also
seen 1.5 percent higher.
China's yuan, meanwhile, weakened further against the dollar
after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its official
midpoint rate at its lowest level in more than four
years for a second day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.2 percent in afternoon trade.
But Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 1.7
percent at a 7-1/2-week low, extending losses as crude oil
prices resumed their slide. An expected U.S. rate increase at
this week's Fed's monetary policy meeting has also made
investors wary.
"Investors remain jittery before the event, but after some
correction, the market will likely provide bargain hunting
opportunities," said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at
Rakuten Securities.
"A U.S. hike signals a U.S. economic recovery, and it is
generally positive to the Japanese market."
On Wall Street, major indexes erased early losses and
returned to positive territory as oil prices found their legs.
The S&P500 e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent in Asian
trade.
U.S. crude oil erased earlier gains and was down 0.3
percent to $36.22 after falling as low as $34.53 on Monday
before rebounding to end nearly 2 percent higher.
Brent crude also slid about 0.5 percent to $37.75
after falling as low as $36.33 a barrel on Monday, its weakest
level since December 2008. A fall below $36.20 would take oil
down to levels not seen since 2004.
Investors have mostly priced in a Fed rate hike this week,
with the main question now turning to how many increases will
follow next year.
Traders see an 83 percent chance the Fed will lift its
targeted rate range from 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent at the
policy-setting meeting, from the current zero to 0.25 percent
range, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
"Even if the Fed sends a hawkish message by suggesting it
aims to hike actively next year, they are data-dependent," said
Shin Kadota, chief FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"Indicators will have to show the U.S. economy can withstand
rate hikes before the dollar can launch into its next phase of
appreciation."
In Asian trade, the dollar edged down about 0.2 percent
against a basket of currencies to 97.388 .
It was down 0.2 percent against the Japanese currency at
120.77 yen, while the euro added 0.3 percent to $1.1028
.
The Australian dollar edged up to $0.7242,
bolstered by relatively upbeat minutes from the Reserve Bank of
Australia's December policy review, which said recent positive
economic trends suggest a steady interest rate outlook in the
near-term.
Spot gold prices added about 0.1 percent to $1,063.70 an
ounce, nursing losses after they skidded 1 percent on
Monday. Investors have been cutting gold positions in
anticipation of the Fed's rate increase.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro in
Tokyo; Editing by Sam Holmes)