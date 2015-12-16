(Corrects to add missing word "as" in opening paragraph)
* Stocks rally as Fed hikes rates, emphasises gradual path
* Futures markets pricing in very slow pace of tightening
* Dollar gains as ECB, BOJ remain in easing mode
* Oil slides anew as supply glut lingers
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 17 Asian stock markets rose on
Thursday as investors chose to take a hike in U.S. interest
rates as a mark of confidence in the world's largest economy,
though the good cheer did not extend to oil where oversupply
again pressured prices.
The Federal Reserve's 25-basis-point increase was almost a
decade in the making and easily one of the most telegraphed in
history. So there was some relief that, after months of waiting
and several false starts, the move was finally done and dusted.
"The Fed will be absolutely delighted with the lack of
volatility across all asset classes," said Alan Ruskin, global
head of forex at Deutsche.
"Nothing here to change a view that we can have a moderate
'risk-positive rallyette', even if the probability of a March
hike is significantly higher than priced."
Nikkei futures pointed to an opening gain of over 2
percent, on top of Tuesday's 2.6 percent advance.
Australian stocks rose 0.7 percent, while MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
firmed 0.3 percent in early action.
On Wall Street, the Dow ended Wednesday with gains of
1.28 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.45 percent and the
Nasdaq 1.52 percent.
Markets were soothed by Fed Chair Janet Yellen's assurance
that future tightening would be "gradual" and dependent on
inflation finally moving higher as long forecasted.
The rate forecasts, or dot points, from Fed members were a
little higher than many expected with 100 basis points of hikes
pencilled in for next year and a terminal rate of 3.5 percent.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> dipped in response, yet the
December 2016 contract implies a rate of only 83 basis points,
well below the 1.25 to 1.5 percent favoured by the central bank.
Moves in the Treasury market were also modest. While yields
on two-year notes hit their highest since April 2010,
they were only up four basis points in all at 1.009 percent.
That did widen the premium over German yields to
132 basis points, the fattest since late 2006 and a positive
draw for the U.S. dollar.
The dollar added 0.35 percent to 99.561 against a basket of
major currencies, but is having trouble clearing stiff
resistance around the 100.00 mark.
The euro was down at $1.0886 having fallen from
$1.1000 in the wake of the Fed's statement, while the dollar
edged up to 122.38 yen.
Richard Franulovich, a currency strategist at Westpac, noted
that historically the dollar tended to soften during the start
of Fed tightening cycles. Yet he doubted it would last given
most other major central banks were very much in easing mode.
"A follow-up Fed hike could come as soon as March, aided and
abetted by favourable oil price base-effects that will lift
inflation almost a percentage point and a potentially mild
winter," said Franulovich.
"We should see a resumption of the dollar's longer term
uptrend as 2016 progresses."
Such an outcome would spell further trouble for commodities,
making them more expensive when measured in other currencies.
Copper eked out a tiny bounce but remains 27 percent
lower for the year so far.
Oil prices resumed their decline on Wednesday to lose as
much as 5 percent after U.S. government data showed a big,
surprise build in crude inventories.
Brent was quoted at $37.57 a barrel after shedding
$1.16 on Wednesday, while U.S. crude stood at $35.78
having also lost more than a dollar.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)