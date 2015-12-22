* Spreadbetters see higher openings for European bourses
* Crude futures gain after Brent plunges to 11-year lows
* Dollar index firm, but below last week's 2-week high
* Gold takes breather after short covering rally
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 22 Asian shares edged higher on
Tuesday, taking solace from Wall Street gains and some stability
in recently weak crude oil prices, though gains were capped by
caution ahead of this week's holidays.
Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 0.4 percent higher. Germany's DAX was
seen 0.6 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen
gaining 0.6 percent.
"While European markets were able to post gains last week,
they still remain well below the levels that we saw at the
beginning of the month which means any prospect of a Santa rally
at this point is about as likely as getting a white Christmas,"
Michael Hewson, chief analyst at CMC Markets in London, said in
a note to clients.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was 0.4 percent higher in afternoon trade, after
Wall Street logged solid gains overnight. Australia's S&P/ASX
200 index added 0.2 percent.
China's CSI300 index was slightly higher, erasing
earlier losses, while the Shanghai Composite was off its
lows and down 0.1 percent after the previous day's rally.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 0.2 percent,
though above its early session lows.
"The mood will likely depend on moving oil prices for now,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities in Tokyo.
U.S. and most European markets will close on Friday for
Christmas. While Christmas is not a public holiday in Japan,
markets will be closed on Wednesday to observe the emperor's
birthday.
U.S. crude futures extended early gains and added
about 0.9 percent to $36.14 a barrel, pulling above a 2009 low
of $33.98 hit in the previous session.
Brent crude oil futures added 0.7 percent to $36.62
after skidding to $36.04 on Monday, their lowest since July
2004, as demand for heating oil slipped on warmer-than-normal
temperatures.
In addition to a supply glut, crude prices have weakened in
line with the dollar's appreciation ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's widely anticipated interest rate hike earlier this
month. Oil is priced in dollars, so any rise in the greenback
makes it more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
"The price of oil could fall below $30 a barrel but we do
not see much weakness beyond that, and by the end of the year we
expect prices to settle closer to $40," said Kathy Lien,
managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset Management in New
York, adding, "when the dollar peaks, commodities will bottom."
In the long run, she said in a note to clients, "China's
focus on domestic demand should be positive for energy prices."
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six rival currencies, edged up about 0.1 percent to
98.485, but remained below a two-week high of 99.294 marked on
Thursday.
The dollar added about 0.1 percent to 121.25 yen,
while the euro was slightly down from late North American levels
at $1.0908.
The euro rose on short covering on Monday following a
weekend election in Spain, even after no party won a clear
mandate in the euro zone's fourth biggest economy.
Spot gold took a breather from its recent gains and
was steady at $1,077.98 an ounce after rising 1.2 percent on
Monday and 1.4 percent on Friday as investors covered short
positions ahead of the holidays.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Eric Meijer)