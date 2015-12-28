* MSCI Asia-Pacific index dips 0.4 pct, Nikkei up 0.7 pct
* Dollar/yen wobbles near 2-month low
* Warm winter weighs on crude demand
* British markets to remain closed, Germany and France
reopen
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 28 Asian stocks dipped on Monday amid
a lack of immediate directional cues in light year-end trade,
although Japanese shares managed to rise following a rebound in
crude oil prices from multiple-year lows.
Investors across asset markets were without some of the
usual leads as most global markets were closed on Friday for
Christmas. The British markets will remain closed on Monday,
while those in Germany and France will reopen.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gave up earlier modest gains and were down 0.4
percent. The index was on track for an 11 percent loss this
year.
Shanghai shares fell 1.3 percent on Monday, with
banking shares leading the fall, following weak Chinese
industrial output data. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.0
percent. South Korea's KOSPI fell 1.1 percent.
Stocks affiliated with Samsung Group fell after the South
Korean conglomerate said on Sunday its battery-making arm
Samsung SDI will sell shares in sister firm Samsung C&T Corp to
comply with regulatory requirements.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent, with soft domestic
production and retail data offset by a rebound in crude oil
prices.
"Disappointing production and retail figures have crushed
the chances of any sort of photo-finish for the Nikkei this
year," said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital
Advisors.
"But oil holding in the high 30s will provide some welcome
respite for energy companies at year-end and see the index close
out 2015 in 19,000 point territory."
The Nikkei, lifted in part by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's reflationary policies, was headed for its fourth straight
year of gains.
U.S. crude fell 0.9 percent to $37.74 a barrel but
remained significantly above $33.98, its lowest level since
February 2009, after surging last week on falling inventories,
reduced drilling and the lifting of a ban on most U.S. crude
exports.
Brent crude edged down 0.4 percent to $37.73 a
barrel after rising nearly 3 percent last week to move away from
an 11-year trough.
Still, the warmer-than-usual winter affecting many parts of
the world, attributed to the El Nino weather pattern, meant
potentially less crude demand for heating purposes. Analysts
also pondered the wider economic impact of the weather pattern.
"The United States is experiencing a winter with record high
temperatures and the focus is on whether first quarter economic
activity would be negatively affected because of this," wrote
Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
"U.S. data related to housing and private consumption, which
are swayed by winter conditions, bear watching," Kadota said.
In currencies, the dollar fetched 120.46 yen, wobbling near
its two-month low of 120.05 struck on Friday. The dollar has
lost some steam, with investors locking in profits after the
Federal Reserve this month hiked interest rates for the first
time in nine years.
Late last week, a weaker-than-expected U.S. index on
employment cost also weighed on the greenback. The currency
market will be keeping an eye on coming U.S. data to gauge if
the world's largest economy is strong enough to withstand
further rate hikes in 2016.
The euro was flat at $1.0973, having spent the past
two sessions in a tight $1.0944-$1.1000 range.
The Australian dollar was down 0.2 percent at $0.7267
but still within striking distance of a two-week peak
of $0.7295 scaled on Friday. Relatively high Australian yields
have recently worked in favour of the currency.
