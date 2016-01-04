* Nikkei futures point to further losses, Australia skids
* All eyes on China shares to see if Beijing can calm
markets
* Bonds and yen gain safety bid, commodities under pressure
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 5 Asian share markets were on the
ropes for a second straight session early Tuesday as investors
anxiously waited to see if Beijing can head off the latest
selling stampede in Chinese stocks.
An unnerving combination of global economic concerns and
escalating tensions in the Middle East also crunched commodity
prices while bolstering safe-haven sovereign bonds.
Nikkei futures were down another 0.9 percent, after
the cash index fell 3.1 percent on Monday in its biggest
single-day slide since Sept. 29.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.2 percent, while Australian stocks
lost 1.1 percent.
All eyes were on China after stocks tanked on the first
trading day of the year, triggering a "circuit-breaker" that
suspended equities trade nationwide for the first time.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen sank 7.0 percent before trading was
suspended, its worst single-day performance since August last
year when in the throes of another market rout.
Indeed, that August episode likely planted the seeds of the
latest slide since authorities reacted back then by imposing a
lock-up on share sales by major institutional investors.
That lock-up is slated to end in the next few days, allowing
the sale of perhaps 1.24 trillion worth of shares according to
some estimates. Some are now wagering Beijing will extend the
lock-up period given the severity of Monday's dive.
The selling spread through Europe where Germany's DAX
shed 4 percent and the Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 3 percent.
Wall Street followed at first, but did recoup some of its
losses going into the close. The Dow closed down 1.58
percent, while the S&P 500 fell 1.53 percent and the
Nasdaq 2.08 percent.
CENTRAL BANK WATCH
Some central banks seemed to share the general sense of
alarm. Sweden on Monday gave its chief the formal power to act
immediately to weaken the crown and help push up inflation, a
radical step among developed world institutions.
Under Governor Stefan Ingves, the Riksbank has already
slashed rates to a record low of -0.35 percent.
The European Central Bank was under pressure to do yet more
after German inflation proved surprisingly weak in December,
pushing down bond yields and slugging the euro.
The common currency was stuck at $1.0828 on Tuesday,
having touched a one-month low around $10.780. Against a basket
of major currencies, the dollar was last up 0.21 percent
at 98.827.
It had less luck against the Japanese yen which tends to
benefit during times of market stress as Japan is the world's
largest creditor nation. The dollar was buying 119.31 yen
after being as low as 118.68.
The run from risk boosted U.S. Treasuries where yields on
10-year notes dropped 3 basis points to 2.24
percent.
Worries about the global economy weighed on commodity prices
with copper shedding more than 2 percent on Monday.
Oil was near flat having been up as much as 4 percent at one
stage amid a brewing dispute between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Early Tuesday,
Brent for February delivery was quoted 5 cents
firmer at $37.33 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 13 cents to
$36.89.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)