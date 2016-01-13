* China exports and imports both beat expectations
* Beijing holds the line on yuan, lessens devaluation fear
* Improved risk appetite lifts stocks, some commodities
* Yen and euro ease back, sovereign bonds give ground
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 13 Asian shares made their first
real rally of the year on Wednesday after Chinese trade data
handily beat expectations, offering a rare shaft of light for
the global economy.
The Asian giant reported exports dipped 1.4 percent in U.S.
dollar terms in December, when analysts had looked for a drop of
8.0 percent. A 4.0 percent fall in imports was also much smaller
than many had feared.
While investors harbour suspicions about the reliability of
the data, on the surface they offered hope that world trade
flows were at least stabilising after a dismal 2015.
It also suggested Beijing might prove successful in its
increasingly forceful attempts to steady the yuan, so
diminishing the danger of a sustained devaluation.
"China's trade data support our view that, despite the
turmoil in financial markets, there has not been a major
deterioration in its economy," Daniel Martin, senior Asia
economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.
All of which was enough to temper the extreme levels of risk
aversion that had built up over recent days.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
sped ahead by 1.6 percent and away from its
lowest since late 2011.
Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.6 percent while battered
Australian stocks gained 1.3 percent. The good cheer
spread to E-mini futures contracts for the S&P 500 which
climbed 0.8 percent.
Spreadbetters IG were tipping opening gains of around 0.7
percent for the FTSE, 1.2 percent for the DAX
and 1 percent for the CAC.
China's mercurial markets found only fleeting relief,
underlining how little their gyrations have to do with economic
fundamentals. The Shanghai Composite Index and the
CSI300 index were all but flat for the day.
In currency markets, the safe-haven yen found itself
temporarily out of favour as the dollar moved up to 118.30 yen
from an early 117.61.
The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for the
yuan, rallied over half a U.S. cent at $0.7026, while
the euro slipped to $1.0827 from $1.0860.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies
to 99.156, approaching resistance around the 100 barrier.
Likewise, low-risk sovereign bonds had to surrender a little
of their recent gains and yields on 10-year debt
nudged up 4 basis points 2.138 percent.
The hint of firmer demand from China provided a reprieve for
commodity prices, which have been under the hammer for months.
U.S. crude edged up 40 cents to $30.84 a barrel, a
day after breaching the $30 barrier for the first time in 12
years.
Benchmark Brent was quoted 26 cents higher at $31.12
a barrel. U.S. crude had fallen 17 percent in just seven
sessions, a gift to consumers across the globe but also a strong
force for disinflation.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline
Wong)