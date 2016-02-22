* Feb industry surveys begin with disappointing Japan report
* Earnings eyed; HSBC eyes "bumpier" environment
* Sterling takes a spill as market frets over "Brexit" risk
* Oil starts week firmer, oversupply remains a drag
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Feb 22 Asian share markets rose on
Monday, extending last week's gains, as investors awaited a rush
of February industry surveys to take the pulse of the global
economy, while sterling stumbled on concerns the UK might yet
vote to leave the European Union.
Despite the fresh "Brexit" uncertainty, financial
spreadbetters expected European stock markets to open higher
also, with Britain's FTSE FTSE seen up 0.50 percent,
Germany's DAX 0.37 percent, and France's CAC 40
0.54 percent.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.6 percent.
But much of the day's action was in the currency markets,
where sterling tumbled on worries that Britain may quit the
European Union flared up after London Mayor Boris Johnson threw
his weight behind the exit campaign.
It slid as far as $1.4235 from around $1.4405 late
on Friday, before stabilising around $1.4275, down 0.9 percent
on the day.
Against the yen, it slumped to as low as 160.40 yen
, its lowest since November 2013, from 162.10 late on
Friday before partially rebounding.
"Political uncertainty generated by the UK referendum will
weigh on GBP," said Elias Haddad, currency strategist at
Commonwealth Bank.
As dealers expect choppy trading in coming months towards
the referendum, implied volatilities on sterling options rose to
near highest levels in more than four years.
Other major currencies were steadier. The dollar was a touch
firmer at 112.90 yen, as was the euro at 125.45
underpinned by recent data. Against the greenback,
the common currency was also slightly weaker at $1.11120.
The dollar was underpinned by data last Friday that showed
underlying U.S. consumer price inflation accelerated in January
by the most in nearly 4-1/2 years, supporting the view the Fed
could gradually raise interest rates this year as forecast.
ASIA STOCKS UP, EYE G20, EARNINGS
Stock markets across Asia rose, with MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.8
percent, having rebounded more than 4 percent last week.
China's benchmark indexes rose 2 percent as investors
welcomed Beijing's decision to replace the top securities
regulator and on signs the government was stepping up its
economic stimulus efforts.
The calmer mood was aided by oil as Brent crude
added 1.6 percent to $33.54 and U.S. crude rose slightly
to $30.24.
Japan's Nikkei recouped early losses to rise 1
percent, buoyed by a retreat in the yen even as an activity
survey showed a drop in new export orders hurt manufacturing.
The Markit/Nikkei Flash Japan PMI fell to 50.2 in February,
from 52.3 in January, a potentially bleak omen for the rest of
the region, but investors focused on the market's recent rebound
instead.
"Equity markets successfully stress-tested and bounced from
key technical support last week," wrote analysts at RBC Capital
Markets.
"While we cannot definitively say the cycle/2016 lows are in
place yet, the technical evidence continues to suggest a more
durable bottom may be forming."
A busy week for data will culminate with a Group of 20
finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Shanghai that
will offer leaders a chance to soothe market concerns with talk
of coordination.
There has been some chatter about a possible grand currency
agreement that would allow for a depreciation in the U.S.
dollar, which might relieve pressure on commodity prices and on
emerging markets.
However, most analysts consider it very unlikely given so
many of the G20 central banks are actively easing policy and
need their own currencies to stay competitive.
Asian investors also will be keeping an eye on corporate
earnings which kicked off this week.
Europe's biggest bank HSBC said it saw a
'bumpier' financial environment ahead after delivering flat 2015
profit growth. Insurer AIA and sports giant Anta
Sports declare results later this week.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole, Ian Chua in SYDNEY and
Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Editing by Kim Coghill)