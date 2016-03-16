* Asia shares dip slightly, Nikkei knocked by yen
* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening flat to tad
higher
* Dollar on hold for Fed meeting, Yellen news conference
* Oil bounces as inventories rise less than expected
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 16 Asian shares were mostly lower
on Wednesday while the dollar dithered as markets waited
anxiously for the Federal Reserve to provide guidance on the
risk of U.S. rate hikes this year.
Spreadbetters expected the cautious mood to extend into
Europe, forecasting a flat to modestly higher open for Britain's
FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
While no move is expected at this meeting it does include
updates of Fed members' economic projections and a news
conference with Chair Janet Yellen, events that have caused
violent market reactions in the past.
"There's no question that the FOMC is expected to provide
the much-needed clarity global markets need in order to move
forward with some sense of conviction," said Stefan Worrall,
director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.
"Ahead of that, we're seeing a very pregnant pause and an
air pocket of conviction."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged down 0.3 percent, and Japan's Nikkei
took a knock from a firmer yen and slipped 0.7 percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.5 percent. South Korean
stocks were effectively flat while Shanghai
crawled up 0.1 percent.
Oil prices did manage a bounce after data from industry
group American Petroleum Institute (API) showed U.S. crude
stockpiles rose by less than half what analysts expected.
U.S. crude gained 49 cents to $36.33 a barrel, while
Brent rose 40 cents to $39.14.
There was little movement on Wall Street where the Dow
ended up 0.13 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.18
percent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.45 percent.
JOIN THE DOTS
Hurting sentiment were downward revisions to retail sales
that left consumer spending looking a lot softer so far this
year. One result was that the Atlanta Fed "GDPNow" measure of
economic growth dropped to 1.9 percent for the first quarter,
from 2.2 percent.
The disappointing data only heightened the stakes for the
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Analysts generally assume Fed projections for interest rates
- widely known as the "dots" - will indicate only three hikes
are likely this year instead of four. Yet the market is pricing
in just one move of 25 basis points for 2016.
"It may seem dovish but the dots will have to come down by
more than this, especially the 2016 dot, to be seen as genuinely
bullish," said Alan Ruskin, global head of forex research at
Deutsche.
"The market has less tightening priced in for the end of
2018 than the December FOMC median dot for the end of 2016."
This leaves equity and bond markets vulnerable to any hint
of hawkishness from the Fed, say if Yellen made it clear that
hikes were still possible at the April and June meetings.
In contrast, the U.S. dollar would likely benefit from the
chance of higher rates.
It could do with the help having recently touched a
one-month low of 95.938 against a basket of major currencies
late last week. The dollar index stood little changed at
96.731 on Wednesday, while the euro marked time at $1.1100
.
Both the greenback and euro nursed losses on the yen, which
tends to gain at times of risk aversion. The dollar fetched
113.42 yen, while the euro bought 125.92 yen
following a fall of 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Hunt and Shinichi Saoshiro in
Tokyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)