* Spreadbetters see mixed openings for European bourses
* Nikkei jumps, shrugging off previous session's steep
losses
* Crude oil underpinned by news of Kuwait strike
* Perceived safe-haven yen surrenders gains
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 19 A major index of Asian shares
rose to five-month highs on Tuesday, taking its cue from gains
on Wall Street after a strike in Kuwait helped pull crude oil
prices above their overnight lows.
Financial spreadbetters predicted a mixed opening for
European markets, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening
down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX seen gaining 0.3
percent, and France's CAC 40 expected to edge 0.1
percent higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.8 percent, after touching its highest
intraday levels since November. On Monday, the Dow Jones
industrial average climbed to its highest level since
July.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended up 3.7 percent, a
day after it fell 3.4 percent as investors assessed the impact
of earthquakes in southwestern Japan's Kyushu on manufacturers'
supply chains.
"The effects of the Dow reaching a nine-month high created a
buying trend that helped lift the Nikkei today," said Hiroki
Allen, chief representative of Superfund Securities Japan in
Tokyo.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.1 percent after the Bank of Korea kept rates unchanged as
expected.
Brazil's Bovespa index fell 0.6 percent on Monday as
President Dilma Rousseff vowed to fight her impeachment, which
could force her from office after 13 years of leftist Workers'
Party rule.
Crude oil futures firmed after a choppy Asian session and
remained well off lows plumbed on Monday after weekend talks
failed in Doha, where producers had hoped to curb a supply glut.
A strike in Kuwait temporarily slashed the country's oil output
by more than half, and helped pull crude prices higher.
Brent crude added about 0.8 percent at $43.26 a
barrel, while U.S. crude rose about 1 percent to $40.18.
Commodity-linked currencies pared their steep losses logged
after the Doha deal breakdown.
The Australian dollar was last up 0.5 percent at
$0.7791 after earlier rising as high as $0.7797, its highest
since June. On Monday, it had skidded as low as $0.7594.
In minutes of its April 5 policy meeting, Australia's
central bank cautioned that a rising Aussie could tilt the
economy off balance.
The perceived safe-haven yen slumped in line with the
recovery in risk appetite. The dollar added 0.1 percent to
108.95 yen, while the euro added 0.3 percent to 123.48
yen, moving away from the previous session's
three-year low.
Against the dollar, the euro edged up about 0.1 percent to
$1.1324, as investors looked ahead to the European
Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday. While no change is
expected, investors are awaiting Mario Draghi's news conference
for clues on the central bank's thinking.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet next week, and is also
expected to keep its policy unchanged, though any suggestion
that more hikes are on the way sooner rather than later would
lift the greenback.
New York Fed President William Dudley said in a speech on
Monday that economic conditions are "mostly favourable" yet the
central bank remains cautious in raising interest rates because
threats loom.
For the second time in as many weeks, Boston Fed President
Eric Rosengren warned on Monday that futures markets, which see
only one modest rate hike in each of the next few years, are off
the mark.
Gold posted its best quarterly jump in nearly 30 years in
the first quarter on expectations that the Fed will not be able
to raise rates this year as many times as some had believed.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,237.06 an ounce on
Tuesday, erasing an earlier drop.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sam Holmes)