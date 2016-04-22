* Japan shares climb as report on BOJ negative loans weakens
By Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, April 22 Asian shares slid from
a 5 1/2-month high on Friday on disappointing earnings from U.S.
blue chip companies, but Japanese shares surged after a media
report about a possible Bank of Japan policy change weakened the
yen.
Japan's Nikkei erased earlier losses to end the day
up 1.2 percent, reaching an 11-1/2 week high and extending the
week's gains to 4.3 percent.
The yen, which held steady against the dollar earlier
in the session, slipped after a report by Bloomberg News said
the Bank of Japan may consider applying negative rates to its
lending programme for financial institutions.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent, buying 109.98 yen.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.8 percent, a day after it hit its
highest level since early November. With that decline, gains for
the week shrink to 0.4 percent.
European shares look set to follow suit, with financial
spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE 100 and France's
CAC 40 will open down 0.5 percent, and Germany's DAX
will fall 0.4 percent.
The Shanghai Composite index retreated 0.4 percent,
extending its weekly loss to about 4.5 percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 0.9 percent,
narrowing gains for the week to 0.5 percent.
On Thursday, Wall Street suffered its first loss in four
sessions on a mixed bag of quarterly reports and a warning by
Verizon Communications that a strike would likely impact
its bottom line.
The S&P 500, which came within striking distance of
its record closing peak of 2,134.28 touched last May, lost 0.52
percent to 2,091.48.
After the bell, Google parent-company Alphabet,
Microsoft, Visa and Starbucks all posted
disappointing quarterly reports, sending their stocks down 4
percent or more.
Alphabet, the world's second-largest company by market
capitalisation, fell more than 6 percent, taking around $32
billion off its market value.
"Essentially, global shares and commodities have been
rallying since U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen had
indicated a dovish stance in March," said Norihiro Fujito,
senior investment analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"But you would need more improvement in economic
fundamentals for the rally to go further. The S&P 500 is quite
overvalued, trading at 17.8 times the forecast profits.
Disappointing earnings from hi-tech companies will surely cap
the market," he said.
Oil prices fared better than shares, with strong gains on
Friday contributing to one of their biggest weekly gains this
year, as producers took advantage of higher prices by locking in
production.
Brent crude futures advanced 1.5 percent to $45.19,
bringing gains since Monday to 8.2 percent.
U.S. crude rose 1.5 percent to $43.78, up 13 percent
since Monday.
Both have surged about 67 percent since their January
trough. But despite the recent rally, oil markets remain
oversupplied with supply consistently exceeding demand.
The rise in oil prices is thought to be behind a noticeable
rise in global bond yields in the past couple of days.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield last stood at 1.8559
percent, compared to 1.752 percent at the end of last week. It
rose to a three-week high of 1.891 percent on
Thursday.
The 10-year German Bunds yield rose to a five-week high of
0.242 percent on Thursday.
The euro advanced 0.1 percent to $1.1300 following a
volatile session overnight but remained off its one-week high of
$1.1399 set on Thursday.
The European Central Bank held policy steady at its meeting
on Thursday, prompting a rally in the common currency on the
view that the central bank won't boost stimulus anytime soon.
But a statement by ECB President Mario Draghi that he would use
all the tools at his disposal for "as long as needed" sent it
skidding back to $1.1270.
Commodity currencies took a breather from their recent
rally.
The Australian dollar advanced 0.2 percent to $0.7754
, off its 10-month high of $0.7836 touched the previous
day.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather; Editing by
Eric Meijer and Richard Borsuk)