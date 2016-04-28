* Yen soars 3 percent vs dollar, Nikkei slumps
* BOJ decision to stand pat a surprise after inflation data
falls
* Fed offers no hints on monetary policy outlook
* Crude oil futures slip after hitting 2016 highs
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, April 28 Asian stocks surrendered
early gains in chaotic trade on Thursday and the yen surged
against the dollar after the Bank of Japan defied market
expectations for more monetary stimulus even as prices slipped
deeper into deflationary territory.
The near 3 percent fall in dollar/yen was its biggest daily
drop since August 2015 and the second biggest in five years,
while the yen's gain against the euro was the biggest in five
years.
European shares were seen opening lower, weighed down by
weaker commodity prices and the late pullback in Asia.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.2 percent by mid-afternoon after rising
as much as 0.5 percent prior to the BOJ decision.
Asian markets were broadly a sea of red, with Japan's Nikkei
tumbling 3.6 percent.
The BOJ's decision to hold policy steady in the face of soft
global demand and an unwelcome rise in the yen has quickly
become the market event of the week, overshadowing the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to keep policy
unchanged.
"The decision came as an utter surprise. I thought the BOJ
would ease further today to accelerate the yen trend which had
been weakening on expectations for further easing," said Hideo
Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
Along with keeping policy unchanged, the BOJ cut its
inflation forecasts. It also pushed back the timing for hitting
its 2 percent price target by six months, saying it may not
happen until March 2018 at the latest.
Data earlier showed consumer prices in Japan fell in March
at the fastest pace in three years and household spending
declined at the fastest pace in a year.
The BOJ's move derailed demand for risky assets which was
fanned overnight after the Fed showed little sign it was in a
hurry to tighten monetary policy.
Some of the biggest reaction to the BOJ's decision took
place in the currency markets. By midafternoon, the yen hit a
10-day high of 108.25.
The euro retreated more than 2 percent to 123.31 yen
on the day as short yen positions got washed out.
"It was inevitable that the yen regained all the losses made
on easing expectations. Sure, the market was disappointed, but
that does not mean the yen will keep gaining," said Koji Fukaya,
president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
With two of the world's major central banks unwilling to add
to policy stimulus, government bond yields may have marked a
bottom for now.
Both 10-year U.S. Treasury yields and Japanese
bond yields were higher on the day.
U.S. crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $45.17 a
barrel, after hitting their 2016 high of $45.62 following the
Fed's decision. Brent also rose to the highest for this
year at $47.45, but shed 0.3 percent in Asian trade to $47.04.
Earlier in the session, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept
its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent, but
reiterated further easing may be needed given weak inflation.
An index of high yield debt consolidated gains after
hitting its highest levels in more than five months while S&P
index futures turned lower on the day.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO and Ian Chua
in SYDNEY; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)