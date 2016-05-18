* Asian shares lower after 1 pct fall on Wall Street
* Japan's Nikkei closes flat as yen weakens after GDP data
* European markets poised to open lower
* U.S. inflation accelerates in April
* Fed fund futures price in 50 pct chance of rate hike by
Sept
By Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 18 Asian shares weakened on
Wednesday in the wake of accelerating U.S. inflation and
comments from Federal Reserve officials that rekindled prospects
of an interest rate rise as early as June.
Japanese shares and the yen were volatile, with markets
digesting surprisingly strong annualised 1.7 percent growth in
the January-March quarter that may be masking pockets of
weakness.
European markets were seen opening lower, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open 0.3
percent lower, France's CAC to trade down 0.4 and
Germany's DAX to start the day with a 0.6 percent
decline.
"Confused? Markets certainly are, up one minute and down the
next as speculation about the U.S. economy continues to divide
opinion, along with speculation about the number of possible
rate rises the Fed might decide upon over the course of the
remainder of this year," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at
CMC Markets in London, wrote in a note.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 1.1 percent.
After swinging between gains and losses, Japan's Nikkei 225
ended the day flat, as the yen gave up gains
seen immediately following the GDP data to slip 0.1 percent to
109.26 per dollar.
"The yen strengthened a bit because growth was stronger than
many had expected," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at
Sumitomo Trust and Banking. "But looking at the details, there
were still some concerning areas, including capital spending."
Markets are now looking to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
meeting with his coalition party leader, where he could discuss
postponing a planned sales tax hike to support the flagging
economy.
China's CSI 300 slipped 1.1 percent and the
Shanghai Composite index lost 1.6 percent. Hong Kong's
Hang Seng also slid 1.6 percent.
Wall Street sold off on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
losing 0.94 percent, after U.S. consumer prices recorded their
biggest increase in more than three years in April as gasoline
prices and rents rose.
Other data on Tuesday showed housing starts and industrial
production rebounded strongly last month, adding to the case for
an early rate hike.
U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> posted large declines
with the December 2016 contract falling the most in
two-and-a-half months to price in a 70-80 percent chance of a
rate hike by then, with a 50 percent chance of a move priced in
by September.
The rate-sensitive two-year U.S. Treasury notes yield, which
touched a three-week high of 0.847 percent earlier on Wednesday,
was last trading at 0.835 percent..
A few Federal Reserve policymakers repeated their mantra
that there could be at least two rate increases.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen as a policy
centrist on the board, said on Tuesday that he still assumes
there will be two to three rate hikes, a view echoed by San
Francisco Fed President John Williams.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, seen as a hawk, said he
will push for an interest rate hike in June or July.
"Since the strong retail sales data last Friday, the Fed has
clearly started a communication campaign to urge markets to
price in a hike in June, even though markets have not gone there
yet," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura
Securities.
"They set (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen's speech on June 6, just
after the next payroll data and just before the blackout period
will start before the next policy meeting. They wouldn't have to
do this if they have no plan to raise rates in June," he added.
Expectations of further inflation are stoked by a recent
recovery in oil prices, which hit seven-month highs on Tuesday,
on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and a new
wildfire threat on Canadian oil supplies.
U.S. crude futures advanced 0.3 percent to $48.45,
after climbing as high as $48.76 per barrel late on Tuesday.
International benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.2
percent to $49.40, lingering near the 6-1/2-month high of $49.75
hit on Tuesday, and up more than 80 percent from a 12-year low
of $27.10 struck in January.
The U.S. dollar rose on the rising expectations of a Fed
rate hike, but gains were capped as many market players looked
to the Group of Seven finance chiefs meeting later this week.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket
of six major peers rose 0.2 percent to 94.778.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.12845.
The dollar's gain weighed on spot gold, which dropped
0.5 percent to $1,273.40 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore and Jacqueline Wong)