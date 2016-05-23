* Nikkei pressured by fading hopes for tax delay, downbeat
data
* Yen rises, but growing expectations of Fed hike underpin
dollar
* Crude oil futures slip after logging weekly gains
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 23 Asian shares rose on Monday after
a solid session on Wall Street, while the dollar moved away from
recent highs though remained supported as investors bet that the
U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise rates sooner rather
than later.
Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100
would open 0.1 percent higher and Germany's DAX
0.2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.6 percent, after U.S. shares rallied on
Friday, shrugging off growing expectations of further tightening
in monetary policy.
But Japan's Nikkei stock index ended down 0.5
percent on worrying economic data and reports that Japan's sales
tax increase would be implemented after all, quashing hopes of a
delay.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew on Saturday that Japan will raise the sales
tax as planned.
"The market was convinced hundred percent that a tax hike
will be delayed," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Adding to concerns about the tax, data released before the
open showed Japan's exports tumbled 10.1 percent in April from a
year earlier, in line with expectations but down for a seventh
straight month, reflecting sluggish demand from China and
emerging markets. Imports fell sharply, which in turn boosted
the country's trade surplus above expectations.
The Markit/Nikkei Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers Index showed Japanese manufacturing activity contracted
at the fastest pace in more than three years in May as new
orders slumped.
Investors expect the Bank of Japan to muster further
stimulus steps, perhaps as early as this summer.
By contrast, markets have started to entertain the prospect
of a near term U.S. rate hike after last week's release of Fed
meeting minutes showed that policymakers weren't shying away
from raising interest rates as early as next month.
The probability for a June rate hike rose from around 4
percent at the start of the week to 30 percent on Friday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch site. Futures markets are
predicting two rate increases this year as opposed to just one
as recently as last week.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will appear at a panel
event hosted by Harvard University on Friday. Fed branch
presidents including those from San Francisco, St. Louis,
Dallas, Minneapolis are also slated to speak earlier in the
week.
"Fed futures price a full hike through December now, but the
risk premium out the curve in the 2 year-5 year sector is still
low," wrote Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at
Morgan Stanley.
"Yellen's two speeches on May 27 and June 6 ahead of the
June FOMC become critical in shaping that risk premium. A
reiteration of the hawkish minutes will likely lead to front-end
steepening and push USD [the dollar] higher," he said.
On the U.S. data front, home resales rose more than expected
in April, suggesting the economy continues to gather pace during
the second quarter.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six rival currencies, edged down 0.2 percent to 95.190
after gaining 0.8 percent last week. It stood within
sight of Thursday's high of 95.520, its strongest since March
29.
The euro was nearly flat at $1.1229, not far above
its Thursday low of $1.1180, its weakest since March 29.
The yen gained as Japanese equities slipped. The dollar was
down 0.4 percent at 109.77 yen, but was still not far
from its three-week peak of 110.59 yen scaled on Friday.
Against this backdrop, the United States issued a fresh
warning to Japan against intervening in currency markets at the
weekend Group of 7 financial leaders' meeting in Japan.
Crude oil futures dropped as investors locked in profits
after they logged a second week of gains, despite posting losses
for the day on Friday.
U.S. crude fell 1.1 percent to $47.90 a barrel, while
Brent shed 0.9 percent to $48.27.
Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,250.60 per
ounce after declining for three days in a row and notching
nearly three-week lows. Gold skidded 1.7 percent last week,
marking its biggest weekly decline in two months.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)