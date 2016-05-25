* Ex-Japan Asian shares up 1.8 pct, Nikkei gains 1.6 pct
* Europe set for strong open as risk appetite climbs
* Strong U.S. housing data cement Fed rate hike case
* Rising support for Europe in Britain helps pound
* Risk appetite, U.S. drawdowns boost crude prices
(Updates prices in bullet points)
By Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 25 Asian shares jumped on
Wednesday while the dollar firmed as upbeat U.S. home sales
supported the view that the economy may be strong enough for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in coming months.
Europe was also poised for a strong open, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open up
0.9 percent, Germany's DAX to jump 1.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to start the day 0.8 percent higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.8 percent, its best one-day gain since
late March. Japan's Nikkei closed up 1.6 percent as
exporters got a boost from a weaker yen.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 2.4 percent. But
China shares surrendered early gains and
slipped into the red amid concerns about sluggish growth in the
world's second-largest economy.
U.S. new home sales data on Tuesday showed a jump in April
to their strongest monthly pace in more than eight years, with
prices setting record highs.
The gains, coming on the heels of a raft of positive U.S.
data and comments from various Fed officials highlighting the
chance of a rate hike in June or July, helped reinforce the case
for one in the next few months and eased investors' fears that
the economy may not be resilient enough to withstand an increase
in borrowing costs, however modest.
Policy-sensitive two-year U.S. notes were yielding 0.9264
after again rising to a 10-week high of 0.930 percent
touched on Tuesday.
U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> are pricing in more than
a 60 percent chance of a rate hike by July, up from around 20
percent about 10 days ago but still indicating considerable
doubt in markets about how soon the Fed will pull the trigger.
"There appears to be a consensus among Fed policymakers that
they have to put a rate hike back on the table because markets
had been pricing in almost no chance of a rate hike," said
Koichi Yoshikawa, executive director of financial markets at
Standard Chartered Bank.
Higher interest rates benefit financial shares as they
increase interest income, helping to lift bank shares.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index rose 1.4 percent,
helped by high-tech and banking shares, which will benefit from
higher rates. European shares climbed sharply overnight, also
led by financial shares, with the pan-European stock index
rising 2.3 percent to its highest since late April.
The news flow in Europe was generally positive for investor
sentiment.
A UK poll showed a 13-point lead in support among Britons to
stay in the European Union over their "leave" rivals, while
Greek bond yields hit six-month lows as European finance
ministers appeared likely to approve new loans to Athens.
In a major breakthrough, euro zone finance ministers also
agreed a deal with Greece and the International Monetary Fund in
the early hours of Wednesday that will address Athens' requests
for debt relief.
The Brexit poll results helped the British pound
gain 1.1 percent, its biggest daily gain in 10 weeks, on
Tuesday.
The sterling traded at $1.4607, near last week's peak of
$1.4663, a break of which could open the way for a test of
$1.4770, its four-month peak hit in early May.
In another clear sign of easing Brexit concerns, implied
volatilities on sterling options fell to lowest in
almost a month.
The U.S. dollar gained against most other currencies thanks
to the rate hike expectations.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's performance
against a basket of six major currencies, was holding steady at
95.516, after earlier climbing to a two-month high of 95.661.
The dollar strengthened 0.2 percent to 110.165 yen
, up from this week's low of 109.12 and within sight of
its three-week high of 110.59 touched on Friday.
The euro added 0.1 percent to $1.11535, but
remained near its 10-week low of $1.1133 seen Tuesday.
It has shed almost 4 percent since it hit an eight-month
peak of $1.1616 in early May. It barely reacted to the news
about an agreement on debt relief for Greece.
The Australian dollar advanced 0.3 percent to
$0.7205. It slipped to a 12-week low of $0.7145 on
Tuesday, pressured by expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve
Bank of Australia.
Gold was also under pressure on the dollar's
strength. The precious metal slid 0.1 percent to $1,224.72 per
ounce, after hitting a seven-week low of $1,223 earlier in the
session.
Many emerging market currencies felt the dollar's heat but
the Turkish lira jumped 1.6 percent off near
four-month lows on Tuesday after investor-friendly deputy prime
minister Mehmet Simsek kept his post in the government.
Oil held firm, helped by a rise in overall risk appetite and
expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.
U.S. crude futures rose 1.3 percent to $49.25 per
barrel, close to a 7-1/2-month high of $49.29 seen in early
Asian trade. Brent crude futures gained 1.3 percent to
$49.22 per barrel, near last week's 6-month high of $49.85.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather; Editing by
Eric Meijer and Kim Coghill)